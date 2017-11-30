Athlete of the Week: Dylan Balducci

Sport: Basketball

Year: Fourth

Major: Business

Hometown: Massapequa Park, NY

Position: Guard

How Did You First Start Playing Basketball?

I started playing basketball because of my sister, who is seven years older than me and has a strong passion for the game as well. When I was just a few years old, I would go to her practices and sit on the sideline for hours and just watch. I immediately fell in love with the game and began playing at a very young age. My father worked with me frequently and taught me a lot about the game.

Outside Of Basketball, What Do You Like To Do?

Outside of basketball, I enjoy spending time with my friends and family. I also like to travel, watch Netflix and play video games.

Who Are Your Biggest Role Models?

My biggest role model is my father. He’s my biggest supporter and my biggest critic. He has done so much for me and I am extremely grateful for him.

Are You A Fan Of Any Professional Teams?

I have always been a big New York Yankees fan because of Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez. As frustrating as it may be at times, I am also a New York Knicks fan.

Do You Have Any Sports-Related Superstitions?

Although I do not technically have any superstitions, I do sometimes wear the same socks or leg sleeves that I wore on the day I had a great game (don’t worry they’re cleaned).

What’s Your Favorite Sports Memory?

My favorite sports memory was my last regular season game of my high school basketball career. We were playing Syosset High School on their senior night in their gym, and the winner would have clinched a playoff berth. We wound up winning by 20 points, and I happened to have a career game, finishing with 40 points, five assists and five rebounds.