Athlete of the Week: Maddie Van Pelt

Sport: Volleyball & Basketball

Year: Second

Major: Education

Hometown: Montgomery, New York

Position: Outside Hitter and Forward

How Did You First Start Playing Volleyball and Basketball?

I first started playing volleyball and basketball because of my two older sisters. Truthfully I just did everything following in their footsteps, especially my older sister Paige and our competitive natures.

Outside Of Volleyball and Basketball, What Do You Like To Do?

Truthfully, I don’t do much outside of basketball and volleyball because these things are my life and consume all of my time. But I love watching movies and college volleyball and basketball with my dad.

Who Are Your Biggest Role Models?

My biggest role models are my parents. They have taught me the true meaning of loving a sport and not taking anything for granted. I admire my parents because of their dedication and support to me and my love for volleyball and basketball. Also both of my coaches here at New Paltz, they have become huge role models in my life.

Are You A Fan Of Any Professional Teams?

Well since there isn’t really professional volleyball I enjoy watching the Nebraska Huskers, a Div. I women’s volleyball team. I also enjoy watching the Los Angeles Sparks.

Do You Have Any Sports-Related Superstitions?

I don’t believe in superstitions. But I do pray that everyone has a safe game and that hopefully no one will get hurt after every national anthem.

What’s Your Favorite Sports Memory?

My favorite sports memory, this is tough because there are so many. Being a part of every team is a great memory in itself. But if I had to choose one I would pick silencing the crowd at Geneseo after winning SUNYACs for basketball.