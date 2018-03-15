Baseball Starts Year Off With 2-2 Record

The baseball team has started the year off at .500.

After a 2-4 loss to New York University on March 1 to open the season, the Hawks came back that weekend and swept a doubleheader against SUNY Purchase 9-2 and 6-2, respectively. New Paltz would fall to Stevens Institute of Technology the following weekend on March 9, 0-6. Three games have been postponed so far due to weather.

NYU touched home first against the Hawks in the season opener, with an RBI single by third-year first baseman and pitcher Colman Hendershot, giving the Violets a 1-0 lead in the third inning. A pitching change in the fifth by the Hawks led to two more runs for NYU, with RBIs from fourth-year outfielder and infielder Jonathan Iaione and Hendershot putting them up 3-0.

Giving up another run in the seventh, the Hawks fought till the end of the ninth, with third-year outfielder and utility Danny Campbell and first-year pitcher Justin Halper scoring on a throwing error to make it 4-2. The game would end at that score after a fly out by fourth-year outfield and utility Nick DePietro.

New Paltz left eight men on base throughout the game.

“I tell these guys, the game’s not over until the last pitch is thrown,” said head coach Arlan Freeman. “It’s going to take timely hitting to be a winning team.”

Campbell led the Hawk’s offense, going 3-4 with a double and a run. Fourth-year pitcher Conor Donachie earned the loss in the decision, giving up two earned runs over three hits in 4.1 innings.

The Violet’s offense was led by third-year centerfielder Jack Walter, who went 3-4 with two runs, a double and a stolen base. Hendershot went 3-5 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and one run. Fourth-year pitcher Cameron Serapilio-Frank earned the win, shutting out the Hawks for six innings while allowing seven hits.

New Paltz would bounce back in the first game of their double header against Purchase, scoring throughout to win 9-2. A four run fourth inning broke the game open for the Hawks, with a two RBI triple from fourth-year outfield and utility Jake Williams putting momentum on their side.

Fourth-year catcher Dwayne Page went 2-4 with two runs and an RBI, second-year catcher Zack Warenius went 2-3 with two runs and a RBI and third-year shortstop and second baseman Ryan Frost went 2-3 with two runs and an RBI. Williams led the Hawks with three RBIs.

Third-year pitcher Justin Stybel earned the win for New Paltz, pitching three shutout innings with four strikeouts. Second-year pitcher C.J Owens earned the loss in the decision, giving up seven runs and 11 hits in 4.2 innings.

In the second game, trailing 2-1 and down to their last out, second-year outfielder Julian Francisco came up big for the Hawks with a rally-starting triple. New Paltz would go on to score five runs in the top of the inning, with a 1-2-3 bottom half by second-year pitcher Anthony Amoroso sealing the win.

“It was great to see our team come from behind,” said Williams. “It showed us that were never out of the game until the game is actually over.”

Williams led New Paltz’s bats going 2-4 with a run, an RBI and a double. Fourth-year shortstop/second baseman Anthony Pantano went 2-3 with a run, an RBI and a double as well.

Fourth-year pitcher Ryan Votypka gave up two runs and five hits over five innings, recording 4 strikeouts. Amoroso earned the win, pitching two no-hit innings with two strikeouts.

Third-year pitcher Dominic Micara received the loss in the decision, giving up one earned run and five hits over 6.2 innings.

The Hawks could not get their bats going in the following game against Stevens, as the Ducks shut out New Paltz 6-0.

Donachie took the loss, giving up three runs and five hits over 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. DePietro and Warenius went 2-4 for the Hawks, respectively.

Stevens’ offense was led by third-year outfielder and catcher Donny Gherardi, who went 2-5 with three RBIs, a double and a triple. Second-year infielder Patrick Rood went 3-4 with two RBIs and a double as well. Third-year pitcher Danny Poidomani earned the win, pitching 8.2 innings of scoreless ball, allowing six hits.

The Hawks will head to Florida this Friday to take on Hamilton College. The spring break trip will include games against five other teams, UMass Dartmouth, Springfield College, Washington and Jefferson College, Babson College and Western New England University.

“I think going down to Florida, the warm weather can heat up our bats going into conference play,” said Freeman. “These losses may be losses in the book, but in a way they’re wins for us to face some adversity early in the year. It’s not about where you start, it’s where you finish.”

The Hawks return home March 23 for their first State University of New York (SUNYAC) series against SUNY Fredonia.

“It’s a new season at 2-2, almost like a clean slate,” said Donachie. “Non-conference games are baseball games and conference games are baseball games. We play all baseball the same.”