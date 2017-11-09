Brownstein and Incumbents Elected in NP

Incumbent Democratic candidates Neil Bettez, Dan Torres and Johnathan Katz were all re-elected Tuesday night for Town Supervisor, Town Council and Town Justice, respectively.

Bettez received 2,148 votes, New Paltz Town Councilman and Women’s Equality Party candidate Martin Irwin received 503 votes in his bid to unseat Bettez and MaryAnn Tozzi of the Crosswalk Party received 298 votes, according to unofficial results.

The New Paltz Town Supervisor serves a four-year term and is paid $50,000 annually. Bettez, 50, ran on the Democratic and Working Families party lines, and said that he is happy that voters had the confidence to put him back in office and that he is looking forward to the next four years.

“I’d like to continue what we’ve been working on, the relationship between the town, the village, the college, the preserves and the county, and that’s how we’re going to solve problems,” he said. “That’s the same thing we’ve been working on and it seems like people like that idea of working together and not against one another.”

Martin Irwin said that he hopes voters will continue to feel comfortable letting their voice be heard in local politics.

“The voters have expressed their preferences,” he said. “I congratulate Neil, Dan and David and look forward to working with them over the next few years.”

Torres was re-elected for Town Council with 2,501 votes along with Democrat David Brownstein with 2,119 votes. They defeated Women’s Equality and Independence Party candidate Jennifer Ippolito, who received 875 votes. Town Council members serve four-year terms and earn an annual salary of $6,851.

“I think the election results are a clear indicator that people understand the work that we’re doing with the town and that they generally support the work that we’ve done,” Torres said. “After four years I really appreciate the support from the community.”

Katz defeated Green Party challenger Celeste Tesoriero. Katz received 2,475 votes and Tesoriero received 386 votes in the race for Town Justice. This position also carries a four-year term and pays $29,355 annually.

Unfortunately, Katz could not be reached for comment.

Additionally, Democrat Christopher Marx was re-elected highway superintendent without opposition. He received 2,674 votes for the position that carries a four-year term and earns an annual salary of $44,290.