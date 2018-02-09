Copy Couch Recommends: I, Tonya

For being a bad year in so many ways for so many people, 2017 was actually a pretty good year for movies. To put things into perspective, I have never been extremely fond of movies in general, especially awards season movies, and this year I saw (and enjoyed) eight out of the nine nominees for best picture at the Academy Awards. Out of all the movies I saw this year, my personal favorite had to be I, Tonya. I, Tonya chronicles the life and career of infamous American figure skater Tonya Harding, who was banned from the United States Figure Skating Association after supposedly being involved in the 1994 attack of fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan. I, like many other people my age, had heard of this event in the past, but never thought to learn more about Tonya, as she was oftentimes painted as the villain, and almost always referred to as guilty. In I, Tonya, Margot Robbie, who takes on the titular role, tells the story from Harding’s side, and gives the world a new perspective on what was, up until now, a one-sided story. Robbie’s performance is a highlight of the film, as she is able to turn Harding’s “evil step-sister” character into a more relatable, vulnerable one that you find yourself rooting for throughout the film. As you watch Tonya get hit, screamed at, and told she’s not good enough by those she loves the most, you can’t help but realize that what you see and hear isn’t always the truth, as you never really know what’s going on behind the scenes. With an incredible cast, an interesting story, and a lot of comedic moments, I, Tonya is definitely not a movie you want to miss! P.S. Tonya was innocent!