Dogs of New Paltz features the friendliest, most adventurous

dogs located across the New Paltz area. This week’s featured

dog belongs to SUNY New Paltz alumnus, Thomas Higgins.

Name and Breed

Maggie is an English Springer Spaniel and her colors are brown and white. Maggie’s nicknames are Lil Mags, Mid-sized Mags, Big Mags, Mutt, Menace and Beast.

Maggie’s paws are big. Now 6 months old, Maggie has grown up to 30 pounds. She is expected to be up to 50 or 60 pounds. Upon being fully grown in the future, her nickname will be Massive Mags.

About Maggie

When the Higgins family picked up Maggie in upstate New York, she was a mere 10 pounds. She was immediately given the name Little Mags by Higgins. His family teased him for calling her that, but since then they have joined in on the nickname. Since she has grown a bit more, she is known as Mid-sized Mags. Maggie has unusually long eyelashes and uses her puppy eyes to get more attention. She loves a good belly rub and enjoys hopping into bed, but she needs help getting up because she can’t reach.

Maggie enjoys the occasional human food, puppy food or whatever is in reach.

Maggie’s Pastimes

You can catch Maggie sleeping on top of her older sister, Brandi, who is also an English Springer Spaniel. She likes to get real close and cuddle up. Maggie gets a burst of energy when she wakes up from a nap. She plays with large branches from outside. She likes chasing birds, digging through the trash and scratching at the doors and windows. The Higgins family has a firepit inside, and Maggie enjoys laying on her soft bed in front of the fire.