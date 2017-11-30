Dogs of New Paltz features the friendliest, most adventurous dogs located across the New Paltz area. This week’s featured dog is Sophie, who belongs to The Oracle’s Briana Bonfiglio.

This Thanksgiving, we all had something to be thankful for whether it be home, family, or friends. But several others had an additional reason to be grateful: reuniting with their four-legged friend. This Thanksgiving break, The Oracle’s A&E editor, Briana Bonfiglio came back home to her beloved pup, a perfect stress reliever from midterm season.

Name and Breed

Sophie is a mini goldendoodle who will soon turn one on Dec. 25. Mini goldendoodles are a hybrid of two purebred dogs, the Golden Retriever and Miniature Poodle, which creates their wavy fur texture and relatively medium size. Due to their non-aggressive and playful nature, mini goldendoodles make excellent family pets, as well as service and therapy dogs. Since they are so incredibly gentle, this breed does not make good watchdogs because they generally do not bark and are friendly to even complete strangers.

About Sophie:

Bonfiglio described Sophie as a “sassy but friendly pup,” because of her amiable ways, yet sudden snippiness when she is sleepy and tired of interacting with others. Normally, Sophie takes every chance she gets to receive attention from humans, even biting a bit at hands to get some playtime. After a good amount of social contact however, Sophie feels a bit drained. “Although she loves people, she wants no part of anyone when she’s tired,” Bonfiglio said.

As for food preferences, Sophie enjoys munching on some peanut butter treats while laying on her blanket.

Sophie’s Pastimes:

In the morning, Sophie tends to jump all over her owner to get some attention to start the day. After a long day though, Sophie likes to sleep under the kitchen table to get some alone time. When Bonfiglio was home, Sophie slept on her bed and enjoyed some much needed cuddles.