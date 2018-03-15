Dogs of New Paltz

Name and Breed

Third-year business management major Andrew Hanchar is the proud owner of a sassy weiner dog named Shelby. The weiner dog, or dachshund, is a short-legged, long-bodied hound-type of dog breed originally developed to scent, chase and hunt small animals. Dachshunds are typically very playful, but because they are hunting dogs they are also incredibly stubborn. Shelby is exemplary of this characteristic when she plays favorites when choosing laps to sit on. Additionally, they are statistically difficult to train and aggressive toward strangers and other dogs. However, they are of average working and obedience intelligence and are very tolerant and loyal to children within their family.

About Shelby

Hanchar’s family decided to get a dog when her mother lost his job. In an effort to cheer her up, Hanchar’s father presented the small dachshund to the family household! Shelby is 7-years-old. Dogs, more than most animals, have evolved to be very attune to human emotion. Dogs fulfill the basic human need for physical contact and studies show that playing with a dog or cat can elevate levels of serotonin and dopamine, which calm and relax. The American Heart Association has even linked the ownership of pets, especially dogs, with a reduced risk for heart disease and greater longevity.

Shelby’s Pastimes

Shelby has the heart of hero. In her free time she loves playing police dog. Police dogs are trained to assist police and other law-enforcement personnel. They are responsible for searching for drugs and explosives, locating missing people, finding crime scene evidence and protecting their handlers. They must also remember several verbal cues and hand gestures. German Shepherds, Belgian Malinoises and Rottweilers are the most common breeds trained for this type of service; perhaps Shelby will break ground as the first dachshund police dog someday soon!