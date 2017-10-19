Dogs of New Paltz features the friendliest, most adventurous dogs located across the New Paltz area. This week’s featured dog is a mixed terrier named Dean.

One freakishly warm afternoon in early October, I stepped outside with a very specific goal on my mind: to find and interview a good dog. I had been given this task by my friend, roommate and Oracle staff member Brandon Doerrer. As Brandon (and anyone else that knows me) knows I have a strong and undying love for dogs.

I didn’t have to wait long to find my first subject. Lucky enough for me, I spotted a dog and its owner across the quad almost immediately after exiting my hall.

I didn’t want to pass up this opportunity, so I overcame my general anxiety about approaching strangers and walked up to the duo. I was rewarded for my courage by getting to know one of the most good boys I’ve ever met.

Name and breed

The boy in question’s name is Dean and he is a 2-year-old terrier mix. I approached his very kind owner, Ally and asked her whether she’d be okay with me asking her questions about Dean. She immediately approved of it, so I got to work.

About Dean

When asked about Dean, Ferrara described him as “the sweetest little angel ever,” something I can definitely back up from my time spent with him.

According to Ferrara, Dean is a little bit shy, but shows he’s warmed up to a person by giving them little playful bites (a feat that I did not get to experience, but it seemed like Dean enjoyed my presence anyway). I discovered that Dean loves to eat “everything,” which is something I have in common with him.

Dean’s Pastimes

One of Dean’s pastimes is an activity Ally and her boyfriend have taken to calling “slinking around,” in which Dean will spend mornings crawling on the floor around their house using just his front legs.

If you crave more Dean content, he can be found on Instagram. His page can be followed at @yungdeantrill!