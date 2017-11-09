First Himalayan Salt Spa Opens in New Paltz

Rhiannon’s Saltz of the Paltz is the first Himalayan salt spa in the Hudson Valley. The business offers infrared Himalayan salt saunas, reiki and all natural products for purchase.

Rhiannon’s has brought the “saltz to the paltz.”

New Paltz’s new local business, Rhiannon’s Saltz of the Paltz, which opened on Sept. 3, offers infrared Himalayan salt sauna treatments that offer the benefits of salt therapy combined with the advantages of infrared sauna technology.

The owners, Theresa and Sean Lewis, noted that salt therapy has existed since Ancient Greece, helping with respiratory issues by inhaling steam from heated salt water. Eventually, salt caves became a popular destination in Eastern Europe for people with respiratory issues. Now, salt saunas are making their way across the United States.

The business is the first Himalayan salt sauna in the Hudson Valley and in New York State, according to the co-owners.

“Every state had it besides the state of New York, so we brought it to New York,” Sean said. “It also helps athletes with muscle pain and detoxation. A lot of it is important and we are trying to get in touch with the coaches over at the nearby colleges.”

Half-hour sauna sessions take place in single or double cedar booths. There are LED lights inside each along with a stereo system. It costs $40 for an individual session, or $50 total to bring in an extra person.

However, students discounts go as low as $25 for one and $40 for two people. They can also purchase a package of four single sauna sessions for $80.

Bricks of Himalayan salt lay on the floor, which when moistened and heated, release their beneficial properties. These Himalayan salts can help with breathing issues, rheumatoid arthritis, allergies, skin purification and detoxing your body, according to Theresa.

Saltz of the Paltz has also started to offer reiki massages on Thursdays and Fridays. Reiki, as Theresa describes it, is “channeling the body to heal.” It is a Japanese technique for stress reduction that also promotes healing.

Its goal is to increase and free the unbalanced energy flow in the body. While a massage is more vigorous and manipulates the muscles, reiki uses only touch and sometimes merely the proximity of the healer’s hands to certain parts of the body.

Their business title was inspired by their youngest daughter, Rhiannon, 17, who the parents are teaching the business so she can take work after graduating and eventually, take it over.

The business also offers a boutique in store and online. It offers Himalayan salt jewelry, natural care makeup and self-care products.

“We figured for the area, people are into health and a lot of different things,” Theresa said. “We brought different things in and will bring in more diverse items in the future.”

Among their most popular products are goat’s milk lotion and Himalayan salt lamps. The Himalayan salt lamps, which go for $43, have been one of the most popular products in the shop. These lamps release negative salt ions that can boost blood flow, improve sleep, increase levels of serotonin in the brain and calm allergy or asthma symptoms.

With the drop in temperatures, the business has been experiencing more success. The owners mentioned that they experience the most customers on Thursdays through Sundays.

The company has plans to reach out to nearby colleges and athletic departments in order to educate athletes and coaches on the infrared salt sauna booths available and to expand their business.

“It’s more about on educating people on [the booths],” Sean said. “They do much better than the caves. For the same 45 minutes you’d spend in a salt cave, you can spend 10 minutes in the booth.”

Rhiannon’s Saltz of the Paltz at 215 Main Street is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.