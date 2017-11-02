New Paltz Celebrates Annual Halloween Parade

The air was crisp and spirits were high, with New Paltz residents dressed to spook. Walking through New Paltz’s very own Main Street, New Paltzians started Halloween evening with just the right amount of enthusiasm and whim during the annual parade.

The parade kicked off at 6 p.m., the real fun only just beginning. Women on horses and The Addams Family theme twinkling through the air, smiles were abundant and participants got creative, weaving themselves through the march. The setting sun in the distance, the night got increasingly “spooky” as the procession led to the firehouse where laughs were shared and dancing begun.

Candy apples, dogs in costumes and one choice man on stilts, New Paltz gave real name to its reputation as a quirky little place.