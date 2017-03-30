NPPD Cracks Down on Underage Drinking

The prevalence of underage drinking and the pos- session of fake identi cation in New Paltz forces law enforcement to find innovative means of preventing a continuation of this trend.

As a direct result of New York State Department of Motor Vehicles’ initiative, Operation Prevent, statewide investigations are underway with the intent to deter underage drinking and keep roadways safe.

During these investigations, DMV investigators work with state and local law enforcement agencies to survey identication of bar patrons and concert goers. Individuals under the age of 21 using fake IDs or false documents with the intent to purchase alcohol can be arrested and have their license revoked for a minimum of 90 days or up to one year.

This past December, Gov. Andrew Cuomo an- nounced that sweeps conducted by DMV investigators in 2016 resulted in the seizure of 862 fraudulent licenses and the arrest of 818 individuals for underage drinking, both single year records.

On Saturday, March 11 the New Paltz Police Department (NPPD) made over 16 arrests involving the possession of a forged license or underage drinking. The department conducted this search with the Investigators at the Department of Motor Vehicles of New York. The course of detail involved the searching of approximately 150 subjects in open bars located in both the town and village.

New Paltz Police Chief Joe Snyder explained that, being near a college, there is a large amount of young people wanting to visit the town and bars.

“I think towns that have a college or young population experience issues with underage drinking,” he said.

Violators of the law are left solely responsible for obtaining fake identification and establishments are provided with the resources to abide by the law, Snyder explains.