Party Hard at Jar’d on Water Street

It’s no secret that New Paltz is known for its lively, bustling bar scene great for partying college students. But for those who desire a more low key night on the town, look no further than Jar’d Wine Pub.

The small, 200-square-foot space provides an intimate setting to grab a drink and a snack on Water Street Market, according to Jar’d owner Theresa Fall.

“Water Street Market is a communal place and it’s come to be sort of the equivalent of a piazza in Italy,” she said. “So being right there, people feel comfortable enough to walk in. It has a really cool, unique, intimate vibe.”

Jar’d opened in March of 2013. Fall had been involved as a community planner and marketer at Water Street Market for 10 years, which she now continues as a volunteer. When the space opened up, she was encouraged to take it over given her experience in the restaurant business.

“It’s great because there wasn’t anything like it there at the time,” she said. “It’s a great little community place for people to pop in and have a drink or tapas while they’re shopping.”

For four years now, Jar’d has offered a comfortable spot for tourists and locals to meet within its chic, decorative walls. Fall says she enjoys the mix of age groups that come through the bar, from college students to families with children.

“We welcome everybody from tourists to locals,” Fall said. “They always say it’s a spot where tourists meet the locals because it’s an intimate spot. Our back deck is loungey and we push people in and just say, ‘Go ahead, sit next to each other. Talk.’”

The pub provides seating both out front in the heart of Water Street Market and on its back deck, overlooking the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and Carmine Liberta Bridge. In the winter, the back deck has an enclosure that zips up so that customers can still enjoy the view.

“It’s a really great place to people-watch, or you could even see people ride their bikes in from the rail trail and they pop in,” Fall said.

Jar’d has a simple menu of savory snacks, wine, beer and cocktails. Some of their tapas, or appetizers, include a soup of the day, local cheese plate, mini pizzas and stuffed pretzels. They also serve a Mediterranean Plate, pizzettes and other shareable organic meat dishes. Additionally, there are gluten-free and vegetarian options to choose from.

Above the pub is The Parish Restaurant, also owned by Fall, which opened one year ago and has “an emphasis on New Orleans style cuisine,” according to its website. Fall says oftentimes, customers will eat upstairs and then come down to the bar for a drink.

In the summer, Fall describes Jar’d as a perfect hangout spot during music and movie nights, which she coordinates. Starting in June, Water Street Market screens a film every Monday at dusk in the courtyard. Then on Thursdays, local bands play from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Jar’d Wine Pub is located at 10 Main St. Suite 305 and is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m., Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.