Simply Shrimpy Mac

Look I’m gonna be straight up, I don’t cook. I can handle heating something simple up on a stovetop or in the oven, but anything that requires more preparation or involvement than that is generally a no go for me. Luckily enough, my older brother Jacob Nelson is a fantastic cook who was willing to offer me one of his recipes. Without further ado, here’s how you make his iconic baked mac & cheese with shrimp, starting with the ingredients:

3 cups macaroni

2 eggs

Small can of condensed milk

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Six to eight ounces shredded Velveeta

1 cup sharp cheddar

1 cup shredded colby & Monterey Jack cheese blend

1 pound peeled and deveined, raw, unfrozen shrimp

And now, how to put it all together!

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cook macaroni until al dente. Drain pasta and set aside.

Add condensed milk and cheeses except for Monterey Jack, then stir.

Add smoked paprika, onion powder and eggs and stir.

Butter a nine by 11 inch baking dish then add macaroni.

In a separate dish, sprinkle smoked paprika on both sides of shrimp.

In a saucepan, melt butter and add garlic on medium heat.

Saute garlic for one minute, then add shrimp. Cook for three to five minutes, flipping once after two minutes.

Add shrimp to dish with macaroni.

Pour cheese mixture over macaroni and shrimp and top with monterey jack.

Bake for 35-45 minutes, then let it cool for 15 minutes.

Eat that stuff.