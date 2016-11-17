Students Rally Against Donald Trump

Hundreds of SUNY New Paltz students rallied on the quad outside the Humanities Building on Friday, Nov. 11 to vent their frustration over Donald Trump’s election as president. Protesters marched the halls of Humanities and later ventured into the village streets chanting “We reject the president elect!” “Love trumps hate!” and “Donald Trump. Go away. Racist. Sexist. Anti-gay!” The protest was also organized in direct response to the hateful graffiti recently written inside a bathroom stall in Bouton Hall on campus. Amidst the protest, students spoke with The Oracle about why they turned out. Photos and captions by Holly Lipka.