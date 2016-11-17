Students Rally Against Donald Trump

“The person that was elected for president stands for everything I don’t agree with,” said Meghan Tobias, a second-year theater major. “I hope the electoral college realizes they messed up and changes their vote in December.”

Hundreds of SUNY New Paltz students rallied on the quad outside the Humanities Building on Friday, Nov. 11 to vent their frustration over Donald Trump’s election as president. Protesters marched the halls of Humanities and later ventured into the village streets chanting “We reject the president elect!” “Love trumps hate!” and “Donald Trump. Go away. Racist. Sexist. Anti-gay!” The protest was also organized in direct response to the hateful graffiti recently written inside a bathroom stall in Bouton Hall on campus. Amidst the protest, students spoke with The Oracle about why they turned out. Photos and captions by Holly Lipka.

“I can’t even begin to understand the hate that people can hold in their hearts for others,” said Nicole Crus, a second-year English major. “Even though it’s a really big time for anger and sadness you have to take that and use it positively.”
Hundreds of students walk the streets of town yelling “Not My President!” during the Walkout for Solidarity Against Trump on Friday.
“I am genuinely afraid of how our country believes these ideologies Trump is spreading,” said Eleanor Condelles, second-year psychology major. “I believe the only way we can combat this is to come together with love and unity. If we want things to change, we need to stand together.”
Kristen is a fourth-year journalism major and editor-in-chief of The Oracle.