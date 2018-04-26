Women’s Lacrosse Earns First SUNYAC Win Against Potsdam

The women’s lacrosse team has dropped two of their last three games.

On April 14, the Hawks lost to Buffalo State 15-5, while also losing 16-15 to SUNY Fredonia on April 21. They also earned a win on April 17 against SUNY Potsdam, 10-6.

The Hawks got on the board first on the road against Buffalo, as first-year attacker Tara Bovich found the back of the net at 29:29. That would be the Hawk’s only lead of the game as Buffalo would go on to score seven consecutive goals, giving them a 7-1 lead with 6:31 left in the first half. Buffalo would never relinquish the lead, topping the Hawks 15-5.

Bovich led the attack for the Hawks with two goals.

Hoping to bounce back from their loss, the Hawks took their home field against Potsdam on April 17.

The Hawks found themselves down 2-0 with 19:14 left in the first half, but five consecutive goals in a sixteen-minute window put the Hawks in front, never looking back. The Hawks would mirror their first half performance as they tallied four more goals in a row early in the second half increasing their advantage to 9-3 will 11:58 left to play.

A few late goals by Potsdam closed the gap to 9-6 with 5:22 left to play, however, it proved to not be enough, as the Hawks prevailed to win 10-6.

Third-year midfielder Ashley Seiter led the offense with four goals, while Bovich added three assists and one goal of her own.

“Our offense was really keeping the tempo high against Potsdam by working the ball around fast, so it was easier to find open players driving to the goal,” Bovich said.

Following the victory, the Hawks took the field on April 21 against SUNY Fredonia.

In a back and forth battle, the Hawks found themselves knotted at 10 early in the second half, thanks to two consecutive unassisted goals by second-year midfielder Jennifer O’Leary at 17:22 and 15:42 respectively.

First-year attacker Amy Hofer followed with two goals of her own scoring at 13:33, and at 12:54 assisted by Seiter giving the Hawks a 12-10 advantage with 12:54 left.

With 4:02 left in the game, New Paltz held a 15-12 lead over Fredonia. Two quick goals by Fredonia first-year attacker Casey Villagomez cut the lead to 15-14 with 3:05 left to play.

Villagomez came up clutch yet again with her third goal in a row with only 12 seconds remaining, sending the game into overtime while denying the Hawks their victory.

With only four seconds left in the three-minute overtime period, Fredonia second-year attacker Madeline Haney scored, sealing the victory for Fredonia.

Fourth-year attacker Caitlyn Morris tied a program single-game record with five assists in the loss.

“Fredonia was a game that was both mentally and physically tough,” Seiter said. “It was a great learning experience which will push all of us to work hard during this week of practice.”

The Hawks will wrap up their season on a high note when they face off against SUNY Brockport on April 28.

“We’ve had young players and veterans step up all over the field, which is a great thing to see,” said head coach Keith Detelj. “We plan on working hard to finish our last week strong.”Of