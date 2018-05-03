Women’s Lacrosse Ends Season With Loss at SUNY Brockport

The New Paltz women’s lacrosse team’s season drew to a close on Saturday, April 28 with a loss to The College at Brockport 19-8.

With the loss, the Hawks finished the campaign with a 5-9 record and did not compete for the State University of Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) playoffs.

Fourth-year attacker Caitlyn Morris praised the first-year players and thinks the team has a solid foundation to build upon.

“We had a pretty big freshman class this year and they performed amazingly,” she said. “I’m excited to see how the team does next year with the leadership of the upperclassmen and with them having a year of college lacrosse under their belt.”

Brockport got off to an early lead on Saturday, notching a goal just under 20 seconds into the game.

They touched the back of the net again just over two minutes later and would score six unanswered goals before the Hawks got themselves on the board.

First-year attacker Tara Bovich scored after a turnover by Brockport.

At 19 minutes, Brockport scored again but were answered back by a goal from Morris at 17:16.

The first half ended with Brockport taking a commanding 13-3 lead. The third goal the Hawks scored came from second-year midfielder Jennifer O’Leary, assisted by second-year midfielder Emily Puciloski.

Bovich opened up the second half for New Paltz with her second goal of the game off a free position shot three minutes in.

First-year Amy Hofer answered back after Brockport went up 14-4 with a free position goal at 17:02.

Hofer recorded one more goal in the second, while third-year midfielder Ashley Seiter put the biscuit in the basket twice.

Brockport bested the Hawks in shots (43-29), saves (19-16), ground balls (19-17) and draw controls (15-14).

New Paltz had more free position shots (8-7) and went 15-for-23 with clears.

Morris admitted that the SUNYAC conference is tough, but if you show up to play that day, anything is possible. This is something she and the rest of the graduating players have tried to instill in the younger players.

“A big thing we really stressed to our underclassmen this year was to never give up,” she said. “In the SUNYAC (conference), any game is up for grabs, it all depends on who shows up that day.

“Our conference is very competitive but if you can put together a full 60 minutes anything is possible.”

The Hawks will look to build off their 5-9 record and their winning 4-3 home record next year and try to clinch their first SUNYAC playoff berth as well.