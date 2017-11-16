Women’s Tennis Takes Home Six Awards

Despite falling in the State University of New Paltz Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) finals last month, six players on the women’s tennis team brought home awards.

Fourth-year Carol Tyson captured the Peter J. Cahill Most Valuable Player award and first-year Jenna Grandville took the Rookie of the Year honors. Additionally, fourth-year Brittany Grandville was named First Team All-Conference along with Tyson, while Jenna Grandville, fourth-year Emi Lewis and third-year Lindsay Haley were named Second Team All-Conference in singles play.

Hawks head coach Rob Bruley commended his team for all the honors they took home after the conclusion of the first leg of the season.

“It gives an indication of what the program is all about,” he said. “[Jenna] knew so much about the program by coming to see her sister [Brittany]. We knew she was good but not necessarily how good and she showed that. We are very excited.

“It was also a fitting way for Carol to end her time here. She’s gotten better every year and every year has brought something new to the table. She’s in the process of getting her Master’s in Business and is amazing academically. It just shows how strong she is on and off the court.”

During Tyson’s four years at New Paltz, she helped lead the team to the SUNYAC finals each season. Overall, she concludes her time as a Hawk with a 40-10 record in singles play in dual matches.

This season, she had an impressive showing against SUNYAC rival Oneonta, where she helped New Paltz secure the top seed in the East Division with a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles.

“I was quite surprised to get voted MVP of the conference. It’s a great honor, something I wasn’t expecting,” Tyson said. “I wanted to put everything into my last season and the award is a really special way to end the fall portion of our season.

“I think this is the first year in my four years that all six starters brought home all conference and two major awards. I think that shows just how strong this program is and how it will continue to be strong. Despite not winning SUNYACs this year, I couldn’t have been happier with how my team and I performed this season and I’m looking forward to the Spring season.”

The younger sister of Brittany, Jenna Grandville, spent her rookie season at the top half of singles play, regularly appearing in second and third singles, while also playing second doubles with the aforementioned Lindsay Haley.

With Haley in doubles versus SUNYAC rival Geneseo, the two gave the team a chance with a clutch 9-7 win at third doubles.

“I’m very proud of my sister coming out strong as a freshman,” Brittany Grandville said. “Both awards [Tyson and J. Grandville] were well deserved.”

Brittany herself took home First Team All-Conference, which she said was a special honor.

“It was nice to have my wins in conference recognized,” she said. “It’s nice to have them recognize the top players in the conference and the players in the top tier.”

In addition to the awards mentioned above, first-year Courtney Koran along with Lewis took home Second Team for their play in doubles.

The Hawks will kick off their spring portion of the season on March 30 with a match versus Ithaca College.

In addition to the awards, Bruley is excited for the team to go back out there for the second half of the campaign.

“The girls are very good at picking up where they left off,” Bruley said. “It’s good for them and the program because we are playing some of the best teams out there. It’s a very privileged position we are in, having a second chance on the season.”