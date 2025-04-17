Miami Theatre Players Present ‘9 to 5’ The Musical

On the evenings of April 11-13 at 7 p.m. in Studley Theatre, Miami Theatre Players presented their spring musical “9 to 5.” Dynamic costumes, a simple set and several talented voices took the stage to tell the story of three women seeking justice for themselves and revenge against their “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical” boss.

The musical, which originally opened on Broadway in 2009, is based off of the movie “9 to 5” (1980) for which Dolly Parton composed her hit song of the same name. Parton also starred in the film as Doralee Rhodes, alongside Lily Tomlin (as Violet Newstead), Jane Fonda (as Judy Bernly) and Dabney Coleman (as Franklin Hart Jr.). While the plot of the musical remains largely true to its predecessor, one notable addition to the musical version is the character of Joe, a friendly coworker who takes an interest in Newstead. Their duet, performed eloquently on the Studley stage by Kelly Flynn (Newstead) and Oliver Leotta (Joe), is a poised homage to love’s whims.

The modest stage, set with a door, a few shelves, desks and landlines was brought to vivid life by the cast of 20 SUNY New Paltz students, who through wit and playfulness told a spirited story. Flynn (Newstead) and Taylor Berenz (as Roz, a coworker whose eyes are loyally set on Mr. Hart) consistently sprinkled dry humor throughout the play that kept the audience laughing. Lire Spurlock as Bernly served a powerhouse performance with “Get Out and Stay Out,” the show’s penultimate number. Samuel Debbie portrayed Hart’s antics just outrageously enough for the audience to rejoice every time a character won some victory against him, while Leah Lacey flawlessly mixed her own talent with a Dolly Parton energy that brought Rhodes to life. Each lead added an element that made the show a delight to witness.

Notably, “9 to 5,” like every other Miami Theatre Players production, was entirely student-driven, from selection to curation and execution. Along with members of the cast and stage crew, the club is made up of an executive board and a six-person creative team who work on aspects including costume design, vocal direction and choreography that are essential to the play’s success. “People come to the shows and say how great it is, but I don’t think people realize that it is actually student run,” said Maddie Bartlett, third-year adolescent education major who co-directed the musical with second-year Ida Kavanagh.

Miami Theatre Players is a student-run club, so they do not have access to the same resources and stability that a theater department production might have and have learned to remain flexible and open-minded when it comes to the rehearsal process. “None of our stuff is ever set in stone, which I think is one of the most compelling parts [of the club],” said Bartlett. This semester, that included not having access to one set space for rehearsals or to store materials in. “Things [were] shoved into people’s apartments and cars,” Bartlett said. “One thing Miami is really good at is just working with what [we] have.”

It is that ability to adapt that guarantees that everyone involved is extremely passionate. As with any theater production, it is a huge collaborative effort and a major time commitment, with an average of four rehearsals every week.

“[It’s] not just like you [rehearse for] two hours [and] then you’re done,” said third-year Maura Dubuque, a member of the ensemble. “9 to 5” was her sixth show with Miami. “You have to go home and rehearse, look at the videos, keep going and going. You really have to put everything into this to make it good.”

Every year, students have the opportunity to pitch their ideas for the bi-annual musicals to later get voted on by the club. After that, the creative team deliberates based on what they deem would be “realistically and logistically the best option.” That is how they arrived at “9 to 5” this semester and “The Drowsy Chaperone” last semester — through a careful balance of aiming high while staying willing to compromise with elements beyond their control. The amount of input that the students get in the selection process keeps members engaged and is an aspect that makes the Miami Theatre Players unique.

“That just makes it different than any other program that I’ve been a part of,” said Bartlett. Auditions were held exactly two months before opening night and were not restricted exclusively to theater majors, which Dubuque said “creates a more collaborative and creative environment” for the cast and crew.

Even with all that is required of every student who participates, many return every semester with the same fervor and enthusiasm. “[When I’m away student teaching] I do foresee myself driving here every night just so that I would be able to do Miami,” Bartlett said, a smile across her face. “It’s just something that I love so much and without it I feel like not a full person.” The respite that theater provides is invaluable and crucial for so many. “It’s so important that people have a space to go where they feel like they can just not have to worry about anything else … that’s hard to do now because we’re constantly going,” said Bartlett.

On opening night, the joy radiating from the people involved and from everyone who got to witness it was palpable. Every bit of work seems to pay off in those few nights of performance. “Getting costumes [on] and seeing it scene after scene [is] when you really [get to] see how much work we’ve been putting into it,” Dubuque said. “On stage these aren’t the people performing anymore, these are the characters. It’s cool to see that switch.”

For more information about Miami Theatre Players and to find out about future productions, visit @themiamitheatreplayers on Instagram.