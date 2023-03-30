A Playlist For … Darrell P. Wheeler’s College Radio Debut

SUNY New Paltz President Darrell P. Wheeler was live on the WFNP program “Catharsis Live,” with DJ Worm, on March 20. Here are all of his musical picks from the program in a concise playlist for you to spin — if you’re feeling presidential. Enjoy, and make sure to check page 15 for the full feature on President Wheeler’s WFNP debut.
Dwight Dion – Her Song (Oh Woman)
Martin Circus – Disco Circus
Klein & M.B.O. – The MBO Theme (1983)
Propellerheads ft. Shirley Bassey – History Repeating
Carrie Underwood – Before He Cheats
Bonnie Raitt – Something to Talk About
Richard Smallwood – The Center of My Joy
Andrea Bocelli – Con te partirò
Nina Simone – Young, Gifted and Black
Shania Twain – Giddy Up!
Johann Pachelbel – Canon in D (Pachelbel’s Canon)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.