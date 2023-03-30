A Playlist For … Darrell P. Wheeler’s College Radio Debut

SUNY New Paltz President Darrell P. Wheeler was live on the WFNP program “Catharsis Live,” with DJ Worm, on March 20. Here are all of his musical picks from the program in a concise playlist for you to spin — if you’re feeling presidential. Enjoy, and make sure to check page 15 for the full feature on President Wheeler’s WFNP debut.

Dwight Dion – Her Song (Oh Woman)

Martin Circus – Disco Circus

Klein & M.B.O. – The MBO Theme (1983)

Propellerheads ft. Shirley Bassey – History Repeating

Carrie Underwood – Before He Cheats

Bonnie Raitt – Something to Talk About

Richard Smallwood – The Center of My Joy

Andrea Bocelli – Con te partirò

Nina Simone – Young, Gifted and Black

Shania Twain – Giddy Up!

Johann Pachelbel – Canon in D (Pachelbel’s Canon)