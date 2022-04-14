A Playlist For … Swinging Into Love

April 14, 2022

Photo from Tumblr

Maybe it’s just me, but with spring just around the corner, warmer days coming and flowers finally starting to blossom, I believe that love has finally thawed from its frigid slumber. The birds and the bees are soaring to new heights. People are happier with the sun shining, and longer days mean more time to spend with one another. Being a hopeless romantic guarantees that I have to read into things a bit more, and springtime is the perfect excuse to attain a budding romance! So if you got a lover and want to have your very own cheesy Lifetime movie soundtrack, or if you just want to feel like you’re floating on air because there’s no harm with single-charm, here’s the playlist for you!

 Supercut by Lorde

 Ruin My Life by Zara Larsson

 What a Feeling by One Direction

 Cloud 9 by Beach Bunny

 Then He Kissed Me by The Crystals

 Paper Rings by Taylor Swift

 Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John & Kiki Dee

 i wanna be your girlfriend by girl in red

 Lovers Rock by TV Girl

 Be My Baby by The Ronettes

 Selfish by PnB Rock

 affection by BETWEEN FRIENDS

 Fallingforyou by The 1975

 Loving Is Easy by Rex Orange County

 Somebody to Love by Queen

Fynn Haughney is a first-year English major from Long Island, NY. When she’s not writing for the school, she’s creating music playlists for every occasion. This is her second semester with The Oracle. You can reach her by emailing haughnef1@newpaltz.edu.