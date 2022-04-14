A Playlist For … Swinging Into Love

Maybe it’s just me, but with spring just around the corner, warmer days coming and flowers finally starting to blossom, I believe that love has finally thawed from its frigid slumber. The birds and the bees are soaring to new heights. People are happier with the sun shining, and longer days mean more time to spend with one another. Being a hopeless romantic guarantees that I have to read into things a bit more, and springtime is the perfect excuse to attain a budding romance! So if you got a lover and want to have your very own cheesy Lifetime movie soundtrack, or if you just want to feel like you’re floating on air because there’s no harm with single-charm, here’s the playlist for you!

Supercut by Lorde

Ruin My Life by Zara Larsson

What a Feeling by One Direction

Cloud 9 by Beach Bunny

Then He Kissed Me by The Crystals

Paper Rings by Taylor Swift

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John & Kiki Dee

i wanna be your girlfriend by girl in red

Lovers Rock by TV Girl

Be My Baby by The Ronettes

Selfish by PnB Rock

affection by BETWEEN FRIENDS

Fallingforyou by The 1975

Loving Is Easy by Rex Orange County

Somebody to Love by Queen