Unpopular Opinion: Blame the Cult, Not the Conspiracy Theorist Sheep Who Believe It

A conspiracy theory, as defined by the Oxford Dictionary, is the “belief that some covert but influential organization is responsible for a circumstance or event.”

Obviously, a conspiracy theor-ist is an individual who follows the belief of the underground organization. Although conspiracy theories are fundamentally created by a fictional idea that attempts to lay itself in facts, almost as if grasping at straws, theorists are the curators of their social media traction and success as a cult themselves.

Instances of this have caught wildfire and national attention in recent months, accredited to quarantine and lockdown causing social media usage around the world to skyrocket. Behind the scenes exists a conspiracy group who believe that members of the Democratic party are satan-worshippers who kidnap and murder children to get a life-sustaining serum out of their blood — QAnon.

QAnon represents a community who believe these satan worshippers — elitist Democrats, politicians, journalists, entertainment tycoons, to name a few — control a cabal (a close political group whose ideals are normally foreign to anyone outside of the organization) that are looking to undermine President Trump utilizing fake news and the mainstream media.

The followers believe that QAnon is run by someone named “Q,” who claims that they hold Q clearance (from the Department of Energy, and is required to access Top Secret and Formerly and Secret Restricted Data, and National Security information) and holds access to highly classified information from the Trump Administration.

NBC News investigative reporter Brandy Zadrozny spoke on NPR, during an On the Media podcast on Aug. 26, about QAnon and discussed their slew of marches across 200 cities on Aug. 22, and how they are taking over Facebook in particular. Zadrozny went on to explain that these rallies explicitly show “information laundering,” and are tricking local journalists into their “cause” in the process.

In hindsight, if someone asked you “Do you want to end sex trafficking?” your obvious answer would be “yes,” right? Well, that right there is why it has been so simple to take an underground cult and thrust it into national headlines during one of the most controversial presidencies in history.

Zadrozny explained that she would immerse herself into the communities, and met people who she genuinely cared about, but were so entranced by this anti-Democrat propaganda.

I myself was astonished that people actually fell for this stuff, but it is convincing, especially with a marketed right-wing standard that envelops radical conservatives and Republicans. For instance, #SaveTheChildren is utilized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Once QAnon followers realized this, some posted to their account to then switch over to #SaveOurChildren. Soon, the social media sheep followed suit.

Save the Children is a campaign that was launched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where global priorities are of the utmost importance — child protection, child learning and development, child health and nourishment, financially and nutritionally stable living environments, HIV/AIDS support to children affected and the effective management of emergency responses.

Conspiracy theorists are not rather fond of the Gates family in 2020, as in early August the foundation announced its backing of the Serum Institute of India, where they will provide funding to create 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine for less than $3, according to the Wall Street Journal. Theorists across the globe were not as excited about the news, as they believe Bill Gates would utilize the vaccine to put a tracking microchip into people. Ironically, most conspiracy theorists own an iPhone which has already been tracking them — funny, right?

It is interesting to see the flawed opinions of some QAnon believers, since some posts completely contradict one another — such as pro-Trump and pro-Biden quarrels and religious differences — while sharing a common goal: to #endsextrafficing. You’ll notice that trafficking is spelt without the “k” in the hashtag, but that is no mistake.

After Facebook caught wind of the excess use of #SaveTheChildren and #SaveOurChilden, linked with disinformation and conspiracies regarding high-ranking people and celebrities, they began to block hashtags associated with the groups.

#SaveOurChildren and others that are easy to search for on Facebook, were flagged and removed for violating community guidelines. Instead of removing #SaveTheChildren, as it relates to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Facebook instead provided a link to their official website and Facebook group.

When you click here, Facebook outlines four main guidelines, but the obvious choice for the reason of the hashtags’ deletion is authenticity.

“We want to make sure the content people are seeing on Facebook is authentic,” Facebook writes. “We believe that authenticity creates a better environment for sharing, and that’s why we don’t want people using Facebook to misrepresent who they are or what they’re doing.”

Another conspiracy, PizzaGate, went viral in 2016, with the same idea tricking social media users around the world: save the children and end sex trafficking.

Back in 2016, Hilary Clinton’s campaign manager John Podesta’s email was hacked and published to Wikileaks. According to the New York Times, Podesta had an email conversation with owner of Washington D.C. pizzeria Comet Ping Pong, James Alefantis, to discuss a possible fundraiser at the pizzeria. Soon, users on 4Chan, an anonymous bulletin board website, decided that the relationship between Comet Ping Pong and Clinton only exists because the backroom of the pizzeria is home to a child sex-trafficking ring, run by Clinton and Podesta. Pizzagate was born.

On Dec. 4, North Carolina resident Edgar Maddison Welch walked into Comet Ping Pong with an assault rifle, shot the lock off of a back door, and pointed his weapon at an employee.

After police attempted to lure him out for 45 minutes, he finally surrendered and explained that he was there to save the children. In the end, Welch was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

At this point, Facebook was not clear on the action to be taken when handling disinformation, as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was blamed for the ‘fake news’ that was spread on the social media platforms ‘swaying’ or ‘negatively influencing’ the election. At the time, Zuckerberg was not sure of Facebook’s direct role, but after President Obama denounced the spread, Zuckerberg offered an idea: the flagging of false information.

In this year’s 2020 presidential election, since votes began to be counted on Election Day, at least half of President Trump’s tweets have been flagged by Twitter with fact-checking information, according to Mashable. Notably, he was flagged on Nov. 17 at approximately 9 a.m. when he stated: “I won the election!” and Twitter responded with a message that every user who interacted with the tweet would see: “Multiple sources called this election differently.” Hours later, various outlets reported that President-elect Joe Biden had defeated President Trump, squashing his hopes of pushing his ‘voter fraud’ ideologies.

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Overall, my entire reasoning for writing this is because I believe that conspiracy theorists are not purposefully choosing to believe in a group who believe Democrats worship Satan, but are being coerced, tricked and persuaded through viral social media hashtags and groups. If you really want to go down the rabbit hole, as I did but stopped before I got too deep, check out QAnonCasualities, or other Reddit threads like it, and really immerse yourself into the consequences families face when a loved one is tricked by Q.

In 2020, social media is everywhere, and no one can escape it. Can you blame someone for trying to find comfort in the things that don’t exist, or answers in the unknown? Any great novelist might say they’ve done the same.