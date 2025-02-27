Art Lecture Series Brings Jaz Graf to the Floor

On Feb. 19, the Student Art Alliance continued their Art Lecture Series by inviting visual artist Jaz Graf to New Paltz.

Graf works with a variety of mediums, including papermaking, prints and bookworking, to deliver messages about her personal life, culture and history. She has received a variety of accolades for her work, most recently winning a spot in the West Bay View Foundation Fellowship Program. During her lecture, she discussed how her culture influences her art.

Graf began by introducing her philosophy when it comes to making art. “It doesn’t need to look a certain way, it is a certain way,” she said, believing that the story behind a piece is more important than the visuals. She also went over questions she asks herself when making art. “What do I already know the medium is capable of, and how can I push it forward?” Graf said.

Emphasizing the importance of connecting to one’s culture, Graf went over how her travels in Thailand influence her art. While in Thailand, she was able to meet with Bhikkhuni nuns, women who are ordained followers of Buddhism. Among this group was Dhammananda Bhikkhuni, the first female, Thai Theravada nun. This was a hard fought victory for Dhammananda, since it is illegal for women to become ordained in Thailand. She gave Graf her religious robe, a significant action since Buddhism is largely about immaterialism and owning as few possessions as possible.

Inspired by Dhammananda challenging the gender norms of Thai culture and the emotional significance of the material, Graf used the robe to make the paper used in her piece “Of the Same Root.” This piece is composed of pieces of green and orange paper stretching diagonally across a wall above crushed clay and turmeric. It highlights our connection to our ancestors and the land they lived on. She hopes to continue expanding on this piece. “Eventually, I want it to fill the whole wall.”

While in Thailand, Graf was also able to look through collections of ancient palm leaf manuscripts. She discussed how these books are important to Thai culture but also highlighted how some of the manuscripts were only accessible for men to read. This experience caused Graf to ask questions about Thai culture. “Who has access to sacred knowledge?” she said, “And how does it define Thai culture?”

To explore these questions, Graf created a number of pieces inspired by palm leaf manuscripts, including “A

Place to Rest One’s Palms.” This piece encourages Thai women to play a bigger role in the safeguarding of Thai knowledge.

Graf’s work is displayed in “Tacit Knowledge”, an exhibition for the winners of the West Bay View Foundation Fellowship Program, where her work will be displayed from March 8 to April 15. Additionally, she is scheduled to speak on a panel at Southern Graphics Council International on April 4.

The next speaker for the Student Art Alliance’s Art Lecture Series will be Luanda Lozano, she is scheduled to speak on March 5 at 11 a.m. in Lecture Center 104.