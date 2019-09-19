Beyond New Paltz

Name: Rosendale Theatre

Location: 408 Main St, Rosendale, NY 12472

Phone number: 845-658-8989

Description: Housed in a building that looks more like a rustic barn, the Rosendale Theatre is as vintage as vintage gets. This one-screen theatre is famous amongst locals for its cozy feel and affordable ticket prices. The theatre shows only one film at a time, having only one showtime on most nights. It’s the perfect location for a throwback movie theater experience. The theater is showing “Where’d You Go Bernadette” and will show “Blinded By The Light,” both of which I saw, and both of which you should too!

Why Go: If you’re tired of the commercialized experience of going to a multiplex, the Rosendale Theatre is the perfect spot for you. Plus, the theatre is known for frequently showing less popular films that you wouldn’t necessarily find in bigger theaters. While the screen may be smaller, and the seats are not as comfortable as your typical theatre, it’s all about the experience, and you’re certainly getting one here!

How to Get There: The theatre is a quick 20 minute drive down Rt. 32! If you’re like me and weren’t blessed with a car on campus, you can also take a Trailways bus for only $6. That price may seem steep for a 15 minute ride, but trust me, it’s worth it!