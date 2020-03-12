Beyond New Paltz

Name: The Vinyl Room

Location: 2656 E Main St. Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Phone number: 845-297-3344

Description: The Vinyl Room is a unique and cozy spot in Wappingers Falls, just about a 35 minute drive outside of New Paltz. This taproom currently has 12 rotating taps, wine and cider options along with a pizza window that is partnered with the local pizza shop next door. What makes The Vinyl Room special is that it’s the first taproom in the Hudson Valley to double as a record store where you can buy and sell records.

Why Go: Unfortunately, it’s only open from 5 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and 3 p.m. to midnight on Saturdays. However, if you’re tired of the same local bars in New Paltz, then The Vinyl Room would definitely be a nice change! Even if you’re not interested in the drinking aspect, you can browse their extensive vinyl collection or play some retro arcade games for free.

How to Get There: Head down Main Street toward Highland and turn right onto Route 9W S. Take the exit to the Mid-Hudson Bridge and take the exit ramp right after the bridge towards Wappingers Falls and Hyde Park on Route 9. Take Route 9 South all the way down to make a right onto W. Main Street, Wappingers Falls. After a mile, you’ll end up at The Vinyl Room on E. Main Street.