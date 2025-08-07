Bye Bye Bookstore: Campus Converts Bookstore into Merchandise Shop Ahead of Fall Semester

The SUNY New Paltz bookstore underwent a change in ownership this summer, causing confusion and controversy as previous bookstore owner Follett failed to pay the college commission for a full year.

The bookstore, now called the New Paltz Gear Shop, is transitioning ownership to online bookstore eCampus and merchandise company University Gear Shop. The bookstore’s inventory was wiped and is still slowly being refilled.

Executive director of Campus Auxiliary Services Steven Deutsch announced the change on June 11 in an email sent to all students. The new book supplier, eCampus, utilizes dynamic pricing and a customer-centered business model to provide affordable textbooks to students K-12 and in higher education. According to that email, students can hope that textbooks will be more cost-friendly than in previous years.

The bookstore photographed on June 27. The shelves are mainly empty and the re-stocking process is still undergoing. Photo Courtesy of Kyle Bredberg

According to its mission statement, the company aims to respect diversity and sustainability. With UGS’s new designers, campus gear will most likely experience some changes, although the school mascot and colors will stay the same.

The way this dual ownership works is simple: eCampus, a Kentucky-based online bookstore, will take orders of textbooks from students and ship them to either the campus bookstore or a home address. UGS will manage the physical bookstore on campus, although it will not stock any textbooks in-store; it will only process orders made via eCampus.

According to the student-wide email, the primary reason for the change was due to “a rapidly changing textbook vendor marketplace,” which warranted a significant change to the university’s current book vendor model. This decline in traditional brick and mortar businesses made stocking physical textbooks detrimental to profits.

“All of the brick and mortar companies are underwater,” said Deutsch. “We felt that the future was not in continuing with a brick and mortar store, but going with an online retailer that’s actually profitable and leaving the physical store with somebody that specializes in general merchandise.”

The bookstore photographed from the basement of the Student Union Building on Aug 7, showing the store’s new layout and merchandise. Photo Courtesy of Kyle Bredberg



However, Deutsch also revealed to The Oracle that the store’s previous owner, collegiate retailer Follett Higher Education, neglected to pay SUNY New Paltz its owed commissions for an entire year. Follett was eventually able to pay back the commission, but the damage had been done.

Follett has faced intense scrutiny and is involved in multiple legal disputes, including one with American publishing company W.W. Norton, who filed a lawsuit in 2024 against Follett over failure to pay $9 million in dues. Additionally, in 2023, employee Aarica Brittany filed a lawsuit alleging sub-minimum wages, failure to provide overtime pay, a lack of meal breaks and other broken labor laws.

Due to the store’s change in ownership, previous bookstore employees lost their jobs suddenly and unexpectedly. However, Deutsch assured that he has passed their names to the new bookstore manager, Vincent Brnabich, in hopes that they’ll be rehired. Brnabich, according to the Faculty-Staff email sent out about his hiring, has extensive retail and managerial experience.

“I think they’d be foolish not to rehire them,” Deutsch said. “They’re going to need people.”

SUNY New Paltz is one of many college campuses to end their partnerships with Follett this year, according to Deutsch. Freshmen attended orientation with half-empty bookstores, leading to disappointment from administration.

“Dozens of people left Follett last year. eCampus picked up a lot of that slack. They’re growing a lot, and they just probably weren’t prepared to take over our bookstore,” Deutsch said. “Things are in the works, but it’s late.”

An additional photograph showing some of the new merchandise currently available in the front interior of the bookstore. Photo Courtesy of Kyle Bredberg

Deutsch stated that he doesn’t know exactly when the bookstore is going to be fully restocked, but assured that merchandise is on the way and that he hopes that there will be significantly more merchandise by the first or second week of August. “I’m going to keep a close eye on them. If [UGS] doesn’t turn around by the beginning of the semester, there’s going to be some ramifications.”

With this new transition, students are encouraged to “be patient with the process,” according to Deutsch. “Everything that is going to be brought up will be addressed. We’ll figure it out. Hopefully by the middle of the fall semester, it’ll be running like clockwork.”

A previous version of this article had incorrectly stated that UGS was a British, billion-dollar-company. The article was edited on August 11 to fix this error.