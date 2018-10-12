Crazy Bowlz Returns to New Paltz With New Location

Crazy Bowlz, a Mexican and Asian fusion restaurant is opening in November at 232 Main St. in New Paltz.

The owners, Jenny and Bing Yeung, also operate a location in Kingston, NY and have been a previous vendor at SUNY New Paltz.

“The menu was limited on campus with the space of operation,” Jenny said. “To have an outside location will offer a better quality of food.”

Crazy Bowlz wants to engage with the student body and the owners are applying to be a Hawk dollars merchandiser. Jenny is looking forward to serving food to the college students because she said she is willing to experiment with exclusive items based on the student demographics.

“I plan to go to Crazy Bowlz when it opens because I live very close,” said fourth-year digital media production student Jason Rinaldi. “I think students will spend money on it because it is a good blend of Asian and Mexican cuisine at a good price.”

The owners look forward to serving fast and quality food, and featuring new dishes they always wanted to try.

“You can literally be the most fussy eater (of which I am) and still find plenty of things you will love,” said customer Buffy Kibe. “The blending of the two ethnicities is enticing and works in a surprising manner. I mean, where else can you go and find kimchi quesadillas?”

Jenny was a manager at the Exxon corporation and has been in the restaurant business since she was young. She wanted to continue with Asian food but add a flare.

The menu will offer rice bowls, noodle bowls, salad bowls, burritos, quesadillas and more. Lotus buns, which are three “taco style” Chinese steamed buns and crazy bibimbap are also on the menu.

Flavored bubble teas with milk tea and juice tea will be sold. Vegan options for bubble tea are also available.

“I had never had a bubble tea and stood staring at the choices. Jenny just made one for me, and I’ve probably had dozens since,” said long- time customer Gloria Darmanin. “I guess you can say it was love at first bubble tea.”

The love and support has pushed the owners of Crazy Bowlz to expand their small business and branch off into new experiences. Customers who traveled from Poughkeepsie and were in the area wanted a closer option.

“I’m so proud of this business and that there will be more opportunities for others to enjoy with this new location,” Darmanin said. “It’s wonderful to see a small business succeed, and it was all through word of mouth.”

The hours for Crazy Bowlz at the new location include: Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on Mondays.