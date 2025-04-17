DRC Art Show Explores Evolving Relationships With Disability

McKenna Theater has been transformed into a gallery showcasing vibrant art created by SUNY New Paltz students and staff. On April 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., the Disability Resource Center hosted the opening reception for their third annual art show. This year’s theme is “Past, Present, Future Disability Perspectives: How Has Your Relationship with Disability Evolved Over Time?” The show features pieces made by members of the New Paltz community who gave art to the DRC and artwork by students taking the disability studies course in the art education department.

At the opening reception, attendants were able to meet with many of the artists and ask them questions about their work. Artists also invited their friends and family to view their work. At the front of the room, there was a table with flashcards and assorted markers where guests were encouraged to create their own pieces of art and pin them on an adjacent poster board. There were also light refreshments served.

Assistant Director for Learning Support and Neurodiversity Emi DiSciullo helped coordinate the art show and explained why the DRC began hosting it. “As a licensed art therapist, I am drawn to creativity and understand that often folks aren’t able to fully express themselves and their perspectives verbally,” she said. “We began this initiative three years ago and the response was overwhelmingly positive. Both artists and attendees expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage in this way.”

The right half of the room displayed pieces made by students and staff who submitted art to the DRC directly. One piece was made by psychology major Sid Elia and revolved around a repeating pattern of diamonds and triangles. She originally wasn’t planning on submitting a piece to the art show, but was encouraged by the DRC. “It’s been a grounding technique since I was really young, so I’ve probably done it close to tens of thousands of times, so it looked boring to me but they were really interested in it,” she said. “So I was like I might as well. It’s a good opportunity to just have the pictures of it, or even just have something like that framed, so that was mostly my motivation for it.”

Elia went on to explain why it has been a grounding technique throughout her life. “It’s a lot of repetitive motions and also being able to pick very specifically what I’m using for each one.”

On the left side of the room, art made in the disability studies course was displayed. Eunkyung Hwang has been teaching this class since the fall 2024 semester and has students participate in her Inclusive Architecture project. When discussing what inspired her to make the project, she said, “It was really important to … bring my students awareness regarding accessibility and also the need for more inclusive pedagogy, so I suggested my students to think about those accessibility and access issues within their daily lives.”

“My students had some time to explore those various architectures and they soon realized that there are many different places that actually fail to accommodate those disabled people,” Hwang continued. “We thought about how we can make these built environments more inclusive and accessible for everyone.”

Hwang expressed that the purpose of the class was not to only make accessible architecture, but encouraged students to use their artistic side when designing their accessible environment as well. “We really think about the access should not be just a checklist or like having a ramp or having an elevator. We rather think about how we can make this elevator, how we can make this ramp beautiful, comfortable, more inclusive and welcoming.”

Two of the students taking Hwang’s class were third-year art education majors Chloe Smith and Mireyli Morales. Smith worked with Jamie Mulholland to make the piece “Reimagining: Bliss Residence Hall Third Floor Hallway,” and Morales worked with Quinn Seetoo to make “Inclusive Space for the Future Teachers of America.”

“This was my selected area, which is the third floor of Bliss, because I realize that the doorways don’t meet the ADA standard for being wheelchair accessible,” said Smith. “So basically, if you use a mobility device, you can’t really enter the dorms at all even if it’s just a visit, so our goal is to redesign it away with a wider hallway and wider doorways, but also make it more livable and enjoyable and cute.” Smith and Mulholland’s redesign included bright paint and a skylight to make the environment more aesthetically pleasing.

Morales’s redesign also included bright colors alongside updated facilities that increased accessibility. “We modeled this after our education room in Smiley, and we kind of focus on the dynamics of how there’s the stools, and there’s no back supports, we wanted a model of chair that did have back support,” she said. “We also wanted to focus on the sink area, which you basically have to reach over and it’s going to be difficult to access it. We came up with a push button and we also did automated soap dispensers and paper towels, because all of ours are manual in our classroom as well.”

The art from the DRC’s art show is still on display at McKenna Theater. Students and staff interested in submitting work for the spring 2026 art show can fill out the interest form https://forms.office.com/r/TxnMym662m. To keep up with the Disability Resource Center, go to their website https://www.newpaltz.edu/drc/ or follow their Instagram @newpaltz_drc.