First We Mine, Then We Craft

Unless you’ve been living under bedrock, there’s a high likelihood that “A Minecraft Movie” has been on your radar for the past few months. Despite much speculation, debate and collective horror over the grotesque CGI mobs, the film brought in $300 million globally in its opening weekend making it the highest earning film of 2025 thus far. On its opening weekend the New Paltz Cinema raked in hundreds of SUNY New Paltz students, ready to watch their childhood crumble, then unfold into a cultural phenomenon.

Second-year student Isabella Barcher saw the movie with a small group of friends. She described the experience as “an amazing time. The energy [of] going to the local New Paltz cinema and having that small space with a bunch of other college students and locals, it was great having that small community and [having] everyone being super excited to be there.”

Copy editors for The Oracle Leela DeMarco and Nadia Tamayo saw the film as well, though originally did not know what to expect. “Some of the characters looked kind of off putting, like in the ads, the way the villagers looked. I think we both audibly gasped when we saw the villagers,” recalled DeMarco.

Copy editor for The Oracle Kyle Bredberg, though he hadn’t seen the film yet, noted, “I didn’t realize that this was going to become a cultural masterpiece. And in my opinion, as a meme connoisseur, these are some of the best that I’ve seen, quite frankly, especially out of 2025.”

Though excited, there were many hesitations among movie-goers waiting to see the film, mostly due to the younger patrons — ages 13 to 17 — being in attendance at these showings. Videos of boisterous crowds, food fights and even a real chicken guest appearance has got the internet, and the police, up in arms over theater conduct and basic human decency.

Bredberg shared many of these concerns, saying, “I do have some worries. I think when I go, I’m going to bring an umbrella. I’m worried about popcorn being thrown on me, soda being thrown on me. I’m also possibly bringing my brass knuckles because I will be throwing popcorn on other people. So if they get upset, I understand, I sympathize, but I do want to be prepared.” Bredberg later clarified that the mention of brass knuckles was a joke, though at the showing he attended, police did make an appearance for the rowdy and reckless behavior of other patrons.

A notable relationship for many fans was the bromance between Steve and Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, from the twisty, chaotic elytra scene to Garrett’s gentle caress of Steve’s cheek. Many interviewees noted this not-so-subtle romantic tension with positive reactions.

“Even when [Steve and Garrett] first met, that handshake had a lot of meaning,” commented Tamayo.

“Steve has been in Minecraft for a long time — does he know it’s legal now?” asked second-year student Mackenzie Sweeney. When asked to elaborate, Sweeney continued, “Maybe the reason why [Steve] was feeling so disconnected in the first place was because it’s an allegory for homosexuality.”

Though there are many discussions to be had on the classic Jack Black one-liners, the disappointing underutilization of the female leads and the highly contentious Minecraft YouTuber cameos, much of the audience was thrilled to see Jennifer Coolidge find some romance of her own—with a Minecraft villager nitwit.

“I thought it was beautiful that two people from such different walks of life could have such a deep and meaningful relationship,” said copy editor for The Oracle Sam McCullagh.

“Listen man, if I saw a villager like that, and he had this sultry British voice … I’d fold,” said second-year student Vanessa Gentile.

“Jennifer Coolidge is the love of my life, obviously. I didn’t like how her false eyelashes weren’t glued on very well. It was actually bothering me the entire time I watched the movie. I was like ‘This woman is so beautiful, so perfect, yet her makeup artist could not glue on her fake eyelashes well.’ I was just watching it the whole time, and I was like, ‘This is a disservice,’” said Sweeney.

Discussions surrounding a sequel to the film are already in the works, as confirmed by Co-Chairperson and CEO of Warner Bros. Film Group Mike DeLuca in an interview with Deadline Hollywood. While the post-credit scene left much to be anticipated for the introduction of Alex, the students of SUNY New Paltz are hungry for more.“I would like to see how Alex is integrated into the universe, because she’s a real person, and Steve hasn’t interacted with real people in a long time,” said Tamayo.

“We need the end. We need Alex. I saw that post-credits scene. Bring in Alex. I need that redhead in my life right now,” said Gentile.

“I love musicals, and I would love to see if the future Minecraft movies embrace their musical side a little bit more,” said Bredberg.