Hundreds Rally in Gardiner for ‘Hands Off!’ Protests

Hundreds of activists lined the sidewalks of Gardiner’s Main Street on April 5 to protest President Donald Trump’s administration, the Department of Government Efficiency, tariffs, oligarchs and a deluge of other federal policies and orders.

They were joined by over 3 million other protestors across the U.S. who held demonstrations of resistance against the Trump administration in over 1,400 cities and towns in both Republican and Democratic states.

These demonstrations were part of the “Hands Off!” day of action, an open-ended movement against the Trump administration that allowed local municipalities and activists to protest the federal policies and actions that impact them the most.

In Gardiner, the 300 protestors who, underneath umbrellas and raincoats to protect them from the weather, held signs, flags and chanted to demonstrate their frustration with the Trump administration.

The signs had a variety of messages written on them. Some called for Trump’s impeachment, others were pleas to resist fascism and many were directed at Elon Musk, criticizing him and the Department of Government Efficiency. Other signs criticized Trump’s impact on the stock market and some listed services that the demonstrators wished Trump to avoid cutting funding for, such as social security, Medicare and the United States Post Office. Other issues often mentioned by the activists were the federal administration’s attitude towards immigration, women’s rights and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

One of these activists was Judy Diamond, who carried a see-through umbrella decorated with signs representing issues such as cuts to education funding and women’s rights. “I’m worried for our democracy, our country and my retirement,” Diamond said. “The president is overriding the rule of law. He’s ignoring democracy. He is acting only in his self-interest and against the whole United States,” she continued. “I think our democracy is worth getting a little wet for.”

The protest in Gardiner also saw support from local political leaders, including Gardiner Town Councilmember Mike Hartner, who expressed his support for those who braved the rain to protest. “It was very heartening to see how many people realize the situation we’re in and are willing to come out in the cold rain to demonstrate,” he said.

According to Hartner, the sheer variety of issues the activists are protesting for is indicative of a larger issue within the federal government. “What I’m seeing is the deliberate attempt by the Trump administration to overwhelm everybody,” he said. “American citizens have been overwhelmed with so many instances in the past couple of months of lawlessness, lies, obfuscation and incompetence that it’s impossible to keep up with it all.”

In addition to the cuts to various services and programs, Hartner said activists need to be aware that “the threat is to the rule of law and to democracy. Trump and his lackeys have made it clear that they don’t consider themselves bound by the Constitution.”

The Gardiner protest was organized by Move Forward New York, a political activist organization founded after Trump’s first election. It was founded by Debra Clinton, the current Ulster County Legislator for District 16, and the district in which Gardiner resides.

She founded the organization as a means of resistance against the actions that the group expected Trump would take during his first presidential term in 2016. The organization is also registered with Indivisible, a national political action group that ties together thousands of local autonomous groups with its own national staff to resist fascism, elect progressive candidates and stop the Trump administration’s agenda.

“I wanted to make sure that we provided an opportunity locally,” Clinton said. She expressed concern over the accessibility of other Hands Off! protests scheduled for Kingston and Albany and wanted to ensure that locals of Gardiner and the surrounding areas could participate in political action.

“People [are feeling] like they need to do something,” she said. “It’s not always easy to know what to do, so at least unifying and standing up, speaking out, it feels like [we’re] doing something.” She continued, “I think that’s really important to feel that energy and get that involvement and make those connections.”

Both Clinton and Hartner are concerned over how federal funding cuts will affect their municipalities. According to Clinton, there is a lot of uncertainty when passing resolutions that rely on funding from the federal government. “Our question is, do we know if we’re actually going to get the funding for this?” she said.

If funding and grants from the federal government cease for programs included in passed resolutions, the county will either have to put the program on hold or develop alternative ways of funding the programs. This could be made more difficult if federal funding to individual states also gets cut, which could reduce state support to local governments. “We’re trying to keep things stabilized at a local level,” Clinton said. “But at some point, we may find that some of these things that we’re supporting, if the federal grants and funding doesn’t come in for it, we’re going to have to have some really hard conversations.”

To combat the loss of programs that could be caused by potential federal funding cuts, municipalities will have to look for new ways to raise revenue. This could include increasing taxes. “We’re going to have to be really creative,” Clinton said.

At a local level, Hartner doesn’t believe there is much town and village governments can do. “I don’t have any illusions that there’s anything I can do, or the government of Gardiner can do to directly affect what’s going on,” Hartner said. Rather, he said that it is important that citizens vote, engage in protests like this and that local government officials present themselves as examples of what good governing can be, in contrast to the federal government.

Going forward, both Clinton and Hartner want to see more involvement from communities in political activism. Clinton said, “Do something. Don’t just sit back and do nothing and expect someone else to do it for you.”