Hall of Fame: Colby Cave

This week’s Hall of Fame is a deviation from previous entries. This time, the spotlight shines on the Edmonton Oilers’ former forward Colby Cave, who passed away on Saturday morning after suffering bleeding from his brain. He was 25.

Cave, who wore No. 12 with the Oilers, was airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto on April 7, where he was given emergency surgery to remove a colloid cyst from his brain. He was put into a medically-induced coma afterwards, where he remained for four days before succumbing to his wounds.

“We need a miracle,” said Cave’s wife Emily in an Instagram post on April 8. “We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because [of] COVID-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.”

“I love you so much, and my heart is shattered into a million pieces without my best friend,” she continued.

The cause of his cyst’s formation is yet to be determined.

In addition to playing with the Oilers and Boston Bruins, Cave played with the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins and Bakersfield Condors, serving as an alternate captain with the former. He scored nine points in 67 NHL games since the beginning of his NHL career in the 2017-18 season.

Rest in peace, Colby. The hockey community misses you dearly.