A Review of … lucre

On Jan. 1, experimental pop fans were given the ultimate New Year’s gift: Dean Blunt’s “lucre.” The seven track EP, which was produced by Vegyn and features Danish singer Elias Rønnenfelt on vocals, has a runtime of just 16 minutes. Fortunately, what it lacks in length it makes up for in substance.

Those who are familiar with Dean Blunt and his seemingly endless side projects know it is hard to categorize him as an artist. Born as Roy Nnawuchi in East London, Blunt has dabbled in art-pop, indie rock and hip-hop among other genres. But “lucre’s” jangly guitar combined with its poppier sensibilities set it apart from Blunt’s previous projects and pose the argument that it may be his most traditional work yet.

The EP “lucre” is one of the few Dean Blunt projects in which we don’t get to hear his voice, although Rønnenfelt makes a worthy alternative. Rønnenfelt, who is the lead singer of Danish post-punk band Iceage, has a voice that is upbeat and charming. His satisfying vocals pose a stark contrast to Blunt’s typical baritone, and many Blunt fans may be surprised by this diversion from his standard. Thankfully, Rønnenfelt compliments Blunt’s instrumentals fantastically and makes the album accessible for those who would prefer a brighter sound than Blunt’s deep monotone.

Rønnenfelt opens the EP by singing a simple melody before Blunt enters with his lo-fi guitar on the first track, titled “1.” Each track on the album is titled a number 1-7, mirroring its placement on the album and contributing to Blunt’s esoteric aesthetic. Rønnenfelt’s simplistic yet captivating melodies layered over Blunt’s dreamy guitar work which are immediately apparent on “1” remain a constant across the EP, making the album memorable even after just a few listens. Despite being a new release, “lucre” already feels like a classic.