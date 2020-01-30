Men’s Basketball Tacks on Another Win to Their Record

The State University of New York at New Paltz’s men’s basketball team came in with full force for their Spring 2020 home opener. On Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Buffalo State challenged New Paltz at Hawk Center. The pressure was on for the Hawks after a tough winter session where they lost five games in a row, but New Paltz proved they were ready to turn their losses around.

Second-year forward Isaiah Bien-Aise kicked it off for the Hawks, opening the match with a jumper in the paint. Ten seconds after, the Bengals scored a 3-pointer bringing the score to 3-2 Buffalo, although little did players and fans realize this would be the only time in the game where the Bengals would take the lead.

Along with Bien-Asie, fourth-year forward Tristian Wissemann and had a dominating first half. Earning 12 points off of two layups, two 3-pointers and a jumper, Wissemann also led in minutes played with 40. Fourth-year forward Scott Reisert scored the last 3-pointer of the half to bring New Paltz to a 45-37 lead over Buffalo State.

The game got a bit dicey in the second half. Despite solid performances from Wissemann, Reisert and third-year guard Jake Passaretti, the Bengals began to catch up. A series of layups and a 3-pointer tied the game 54-54 at 12:37. Pivotal moments such as these tend to determine which team is going to drive the course for the rest of the game. Luckily, through the use of good talent and skills, Passaretti scored a jumper and Wissemann a 3-pointer to bring the Hawks to a safer 59-54.

In the end, the Hawks prevailed 83-64.

The next day at 4 p.m., the Hawks had another challenger: SUNY Fredonia. At first, the game was widely in favor of the Hawks. By 16:46, New Paltz put up 14 points before the Blue Devils could get any at all. However, little by little Fredonia slowly started chipping away at the Hawk’s lead.

What kept New Paltz alive in the first half was free throws. First-year guard Rylan Blondo, Passaretti and Wissemann each scored two points on the opponents fouls. Going into the second half, the Hawks still held a 41-36 lead.

Fredonia struck first in the second half and, with 18:29 left, the match was tied at 44-44. The Blue Devils broke the tie and scored the next four points.

Wish 15:52 remaining, the match was tied again for the third time. A jumper from both fourth-year center Nick Author and Passaretti brought the score to 50-50. Passaretti also led the team in points scored with 18.

The lead went back and forth the next several points. Fredonia brought the match to 51-50, then New Paltz to 52-51, then Fredonia again 53-52, back to New Paltz 54-53 and finally one last time to Fredonia 55-54.

Fredonia continued to go on a scoring streak and ended up defeating New Paltz 86-72.

Despite the loss, it’s evident the boys gave it all their effort, and overall the weekend was successful. It is worth mentioning that New Paltz led with second chance points, 13-7.

Blondo said it felt good to contribute to the team. “Whenever I get out there, I am going to give all my effort and do everything I can to help my team be successful,” he said. “I will do whatever it takes to get a win.”

Blondo also added the team is very excited about the next two games coming up.

“We are ready for the test and we are playing for our lives now,” he said. “We know how much this means to us and we are going to come in ready to roll.”

With that mentality, New Paltz looks to welcome SUNY Oneonta on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. and will be traveling to Oswego on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. The Hawks currently hold a record of 5-11 overall and 1-8 in the conference.

