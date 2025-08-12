Furries and Fandoms Return to Mid-Hudson Comic Con

On August 2-3, the 5th annual comic and pop culture event, Mid-Hudson Comic Con, was held at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Comic con, a pop culture convention in which people cosplay, shop and meet celebrities, draws in attendees from all different fandoms. At the Poughkeepsie-based con, there were attendees in fursuits alongside anime, DC, Vocaloid and video game cosplayers. Notably, a full Optimus Prime cosplay which looked to be 8 feet tall.

The con hosts a cosplay contest for both adults and children. The contest includes multiple categories such as Best in Show, Best Craftsmanship and Best Group. The winner of the main category, Ultimate Cosplay, wins a 30-inch trophy and the winners of the other categories get either a smaller trophy or a certificate. The winner was a cosplay of Seto Kaiba, a main character from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime. Each contestant gets to show off their cosplay in a performance before being judged by a panel of guest cosplayers.

Cosplayers of all different fandoms celebrate their wins in the convention’s cosplay competitions. Photo Courtesy of Samuel Chase.

Some attendees use this event as a good chance to cosplay, while others use MHCC as an opportunity to meet up with friends and catch up. With MHCC being held in a smaller building, compared to other cons, at a little over 15,000 square feet, some attendees found that it’s very easy for friends to chat without the stress of being in crowded spaces with little room to just hang out.

John “Delta Husky” Galanin, who has attended MHCC in the past, wasn’t very interested in any events or artists in particular. “I was more just enjoying the company of my friends,” he said.

Another veteran attendee, Ripley Fox, shared this sentiment. They said, “It’s local, and I have a lot of fun hanging out with people that I don’t get to see very often.”

Aj “McPippypants” Rivera, a furry and fan artist from New Jersey, was a first-time vendor at this year’s MHCC. “It’s like a nice little, localish, low-key type of con. I’m very used to bigger, more crowded cons, and as someone who’s very introverted, it’s a lot to deal with,” they said.

Samuel Chase, president of Chase Con Expo LLC which organized this year’s comic con, wanted to create a safe haven for local pop culture fans. “We found this opportunity to step in and basically start running an event for the locals to have a pop culture con that they can go to and call home,” he said.

Based on attendees’ reactions, Chase successfully created this safe-haven for local pop culture fans. Kyla Mansfield, owner of Ohsokai, another first time vendor who sells art prints, jewelry and stickers, also commented on the con’s size. “I felt like it was a small enough con to start at, because I’ve vended before, just never at Comic Con,” they said.

The convention’s smaller size makes for an approachable and relaxed first step into comic con vending and also offers a nice break for vendors who are used to selling at larger conventions. This year, MHCC featured over 130 vendors, most of which were set up on the show floor. The vendors’ products ranged from Japanese goods to handmade crochet plushes and, of course, comics.

The convention center hosts many events throughout the year with comic con being one of the largest conventions. Chase Con Expo LLC got its start organizing Saratoga and Plattsburgh’s Comic Cons, but wanted to branch out to the Mid-Hudson Valley. The first convention first took place in 2021 with about 1,500 attendees. However, organizer and Chase Con Expo LLC President, Samuel Chase estimated that this year’s con would have an attendance of over 3,000 based on early ticket purchases. According to Chase, the MJN Center typically sells less than 2,000 tickets for an event.

Chase hopes to see the convention grow in the next few years. He said, “I believe we have a good setup for next year… I just want to see more attendees. I want to see more people coming to their event. I create this event for them.” MHCC will be returning on August 1 and 2 at the MJN Convention Center in 2026.

Follow @mhcomiccon on Instagram for more information