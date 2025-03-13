Horoscopes

Aries: Abundance is coming your way. This may appear to you in the form of relationships and the strengthening of bonds with others. Take advantage of the blooming world and let your own spirit unfurl. Let yourself feel the warmth and beauty that spring can bring.

Taurus: It’s time for you to be stern, whether with yourself or others. With a new season comes a new sense of self, new desires and goals to be met. In order to do so, you may have to lay down some rules and guidelines to get yourself to the person you want to be — just don’t be too hard on yourself.

Gemini: For you, spring brings justice. Whether in the form of apologies, reimbursements or simply just receiving what you know you deserve, things will be made right … but only if you have an open mind.

Cancer: Spring presents an opportunity to come into your power. Through the nurturing love that you give — and frequently receive — you will feel even more compelled to share your generosity with those around you and foster peace in your bonds.

Leo: Unfortunately, spring will begin for you in sadness. Maybe your seasonal depression lingers, or you might be cooped up inside for work or class when it’s sunny and warm. Either way, you must take care of yourself. Pay close attention to how you’re feeling, and how the fresh season can ease your emotions.

Virgo: You’re carrying a lot of uncertainty into spring with you. Unresolved situations will carry over into the flowery season, and it will hinder your ability to fully enjoy the warming weather. Face these situations head-on, and don’t let it get in the way of your fun.

Libra: You won’t go into spring — spring will go into you. You’re in a period of stagnation, waiting for something to motivate or inspire you. This lack of growth is quite the opposite of what this very season is memorable for, so I’d suggest you brainstorm how to get yourself feeling and moving again.

Scorpio: A feeling of hopefulness will dominate your character this spring. There’s much you wish to do, and your determination readies you for this exciting season. Think of it as a new chapter of your life, as much as it is a new part of the year.

Sagittarius: Spring will come as you engage in your mischief. You know you could be doing better, more productive things with your time, but something about the feeling of sneaking around engrosses you. It’s hard to step away from, but you’ll thank yourself this spring for doing so.

Capricorn: Hard work has dominated much of your recent life, and spring will bring the recognition of your achievements. Everything you’ve done has pushed you to be the best version of yourself, and the praise you’re soon to receive will remind you of this.

Aquarius: The weight of the world is on your shoulders, but the new season will remind you that you can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s approaching faster than you think. You’re persevering and are brave in the face of uncertainty. You can get through this.

Pisces: Spring will feel especially nostalgic for you this year. Something about this weather and the way the world looks always brings you back to your happiest moments. This may encourage you to reconnect with old friends or return to old hobbies and interests.