Women’s Leadership Summit Inspires Students

On Sept. 25, alumni and women thought leaders from various fields gathered at Science Hall for the 10th Women’s Leadership Summit.

Hosted by the Office of Development and Alumni Relations and the Career Resource Center, and sponsored by the SUNY New Paltz Foundation, the event attracted over 50 alumni and over 200 students, both undergraduate and graduate.

The summit served as a motivating networking platform, featuring a keynote speaker and several panelists, along with breakout sessions designed for students to engage, ask questions and explore post graduation opportunities within their fields. “I want to learn from women who are already settled in their professions,” second-year computer science major Naima Marseille said, expressing the sentiment shared by many attendees.

Due to high attendance, additional arrangements were made to ensure all participants could access the keynote speaker’s lecture. “I’m here to get a better idea of where I’m going and potential opportunities ahead. I’m hoping to be inspired,” second year computer science major Bethany Adler said.

The event opened with remarks from SUNY New Paltz’s President Darrell P. Wheeler, who emphasized the importance of unity and advocacy in the current climate of women’s rights. “We’re allies in this constant battle and without being too political, this year we need it more than ever. That it is a moment in our time where the rights and respect of women is constantly under threat, and we have to have unique ways of engaging that bring future generations together,” said Wheeler. His speech highlighted how a community dedicated to equality and empowerment is fostered by providing access to mentors and role models for young women and women thought students.

Keynote speaker attorney Damali Peterman is the CEO and founder of the mediator service BreakthroughADR and Damali Law. Peterman is an attorney, lawyer, mediator, negotiator and speaker with 20 years of experience in alternative dispute resolution. She is also the author of “Negotiating While Black: Be Who You Are to Get What You Want” and a professor at Howard University.

Peterman explained that in order to become the person you want to be, you have to know what you want. She engaged the audience by prompting them to consider what they truly desire, highlighting responses such as the ability to influence and empower our future generations. Peterman introduced her “foundational five” techniques for effective negotiation, which include knowing your wants and needs, how to communicate, when to close and being an active listener.

She also spoke about the importance of setting specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound (SMART) goals to further yourself and your career.

Peterman explained that in order to show people who you are, you have to be who you are authentically. We are all uniquely ourselves, and we must recognize this and bring to the table our unique value proposition (UVP). Our identities change over time as we evolve, and we must choose which aspects of ourselves we want to represent. “Your stories are still being written,” Peterman said.

When Peterman shared her journey, she highlighted three women in her life without whom she would not be where she is today. Speaking of her mother, she said, “she told me that it didn’t matter what the obstacles were, that I could be anything I wanted to be. I could become any person I wanted to become.” Her tribute to her mother, grandmother and Johnetta Cole, the president of her college, directly displays how essential these summits are. The summit showed how women empower women — we all have stories that intertwine and influence others to lift them up. Peterman encouraged the audience to harness their superpowers, think outside the box, listen to those who inspire us and tell them that they do.

This theme carried over into the breakout sessions, which took place after the lecture. There, students sat with alumni to ask any and all questions related to their major, future professions and current opportunities. I was led to the psychology major breakout room, and seated in front of four women who achieved their goals in the field of psychology. While they each came from different backgrounds, they all had the same goal: helping others.

In this room, some students expressed being excited about their field of study. Others were not sure if they wanted to stick with psychology, and some needed advice on deciding what profession they wanted to pursue. Every question asked and concern expressed was met with understanding and specific advice. “Everybody has their own journey. Everybody chooses where they’re going and how they’re getting there,” said MaryAlice Citera, a faculty member in psychology whose focus is industrial and organizational psychology.

The alumni encouraged participants to make their voices heard, find their niches and put themselves out there. While they are the their who decide our paths, it is impossible to get there by themselves. “There’s a whole team and a whole village. You have to learn how to ask for help,” said Brenda Botswain. College students, especially young women who might feel intimidated or underpowered, tend to put an extreme amount of pressure on themselves while trying to be independent and accomplished at a young age. The women encouraged attendees to not put deadlines on themselves, explore every path — as no one’s is linear — and to give ourselves grace in the process.

After the breakout sessions, students and alumni were invited back to Science Hall for a banquet dinner. Conversation continued as the women leaders of today connected with the leaders of tomorrow, who left inspired and with the mindset that they too can be who they are to get what they want.