A Playlist For…Your Bi-Weekly Mental Breakdown

The mental and physical energy required to be productive is enormous; things get heavy.
That’s where this playlist comes in handy. The songs selected here have less to do with genre, artist and age than they do their shared emotional dyslexia. That’s why, if there’s any confusion, “Cormega” and the dulcet tones of The Smiths are in the same tracklist.
From the apoplectic fear of losing a lover in 100 gecs’ “800 db cloud” to the outright anxiety of Ornette Coleman’s “Lonely Woman,” the reality of falling apart mentally is communicated through these songs.
In brief, it feels better to know others get it. I have for you: A Playlist for Your Biweekly Nervous Breakdown.
Freedom Rider-Traffic
Motion Picture Soundtrack-Radiohead
Hold My Liquor-Kanye West
800db Cloud Live at Fishcenter-100 Gecs
Please Complete Thee (Live)- King Krule
The Itchy Glowbo Blow- Cocteau Twins
That’s When I Reach for My Revolver- Mission to Burma
5 Minutes-Kirk Knight ft Joey Bada$$
Moonlight On the River-Mac Demarco
Jerrod-Solange
From a Late Night Train-The Blue Nile
We Wanna Kill You- Cormega ft. Mobb Deep
I Want The One I Can’t Have-The Smiths
DEATHCAMP-Tyler, the Creator ft. Cole Alexander