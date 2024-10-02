A Playlist For…Driving to work with your mom

I would say I have pretty cool parents. They’ve had their moments, like when they tricked me to go on the terrifying Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster two summers ago, but I’ve recovered.

Along with being generally cool, they’ve also shared their music taste with me. My mom is more of a The Clash fan, while my dad is more of a “Dead Head.” My dad doesn’t like British people and my mom doesn’t like stoner-rock, but they find some common ground.

I remember being a kid and listening to “When I Come Around” by Green Day with my mom in the car or watching her dance around our kitchen to “Moonage Daydream” by David Bowie while cooking dinner. I remember sitting on the couch next to my dad as he listed off all the bands he’s seen live, including Queen and Metallica. This summer, when I knew all the words to “Paradise City” by Guns N’ Roses, he looked at me impressed, as if he didn’t raise me on classic rock.

Whenever I’m in the car with my dad, he picks the music and we end up listening to Led Zeppelin and The Grateful Dead. But when I’m in the car with my mom, I have a specific playlist that we listen to. This summer, I was in a car with my mom a lot because she drove me to work every morning. I don’t want to talk about it.

Anyway, these are some of our favorite songs on those early summer mornings; mostly ‘80s, with some scattered songs from the ‘60s,’70s and ‘90s.

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction by The Rolling Stones The Promise by When In Rome Blitzkrieg Bop by Ramones London Calling by The Clash American Pie by Don McLean This Corrosion by Sisters of Mercy People are Strange by The Doors Blister In The Sun by Violent Femmes Girls On Film by Duran Duran Ballroom Blitz by Sweet