Protestors Rally Outside Postal Office Against Privatization

On April 2, a group of protesters gathered on Main Street outside of the New Paltz post office. These protesters gathered in opposition to the privatization of the United States Postal Service and held signs that read, “People’s postal service is not for sale” and “Hands off! Our public postal service.”

The protest was one of many around the country that have occurred in reaction to President Donald Trump suggesting privatization of the postal service due to perceived money loss and inefficiency. According to a CNN report, Trump said, “We want to have a post office that works well and doesn’t lose massive amounts of money, and we’re thinking about doing that, and it will be a form of a merger … it’ll remain the postal service, and I think it’ll operate a lot better than it has been over the years.”

Privatization of the postal service means that the public sector — the U.S. government — would no longer be in control of it. Instead, the postal service would become part of the private sector and be available for purchase by private companies.

This could mean a number of things for the postal service and the people who use it. For one, the postal service is currently obligated to deliver to every single citizen of the country. As a public institution, it has a responsibility to accommodate anybody that the government serves. If private, the owners of the postal service would no longer bear that responsibility. They could pick the places where they want to deliver and deny deliverance to others.

This would especially affect rural areas like New Paltz and the surrounding towns. The cost of delivering mail to underpopulated rural areas is much higher than the cost of delivering to a populated urban one. A privately owned postal service could simply not bother to deliver to these rural areas with no repercussions.

Privatization could also lead to more unemployment within the country. The possibility of fewer post offices means the possibility of fewer mail carriers. While many citizens around the country are currently employed by the postal service, a privately owned postal service may lead to job loss for a great number of them.

On a New Paltz Community Facebook post regarding the protest, residents had a host of things to say both against and in favor of the privatization. Commenter Christopher Salerno wrote, “Decades of demonizing, underfunding and trying to destroy the post office simply so a few politicians can point out how badly it functions. ‘Hey, let’s starve and break this thing so we can tell everyone it’s awful and then a corporation can get rich privatizing it.’ This is the entire leadership model at this point. Break it so our billionaire buddies can buy it or privatize it. How sad for us.”

Alternatively, commenter Larry Hanke wrote, “I come from a long line of postal carriers. I think its time has come to an end. I can’t remember the last time I got something meaningful in the mail, maybe some cigars. Government is never efficient at anything besides spending money.”