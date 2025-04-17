A Review of … Talon of The Hawk

In my personal experience, midwest emo is a hard sell. White boys whining over passionate guitar and drums isn’t a lot of people’s idea of “good” music. But The Front Bottoms 2013 album “Talon of the Hawk” is an amazing way to make that sell.

In “Talon of the Hawk,” the band memorializes the odd dichotomy people experience in that weird space between being a teenager and a young adult. The time where in a matter of years you’re going from worrying about making it to seventh period on time and dreaming about your future, to having to figure out your career when you graduate college and realizing that your teenage years, maybe, weren’t that bad.

I was introduced to The Front Bottoms when I was 12 by my babysitter, who I worshipped at the time. She played “Twin Size Mattress,” the top song off of “Talon of the Hawk,” possibly my favorite song of all time, for me while driving us to Taco Bell. At the time, the song made no sense to me. “Twin Size Mattress” follows Brian watching a friend of his fall into addiction with the backdrop of making adult decisions at what seems like a young age.

Brian Sella, the lead singer and guitarist of the band, keeps the lyrics purposely vague throughout the album, jumping from topic to topic with seemingly no connection. Some of the songs, like “Santa Monica,” which repeats the lyrics “Emotional baby boy, emotional man” clearly have a connection to Sella’s life, but he never shares that meaning explicitly.

Despite this, the poeticism of these lyrics pulls you in again and again. You’re so desperate to find the meaning of these songs. You listen for years and never quite know what Sella meant. Then suddenly you’re 20, and you listen again and realize you found your own meaning to the soundtrack of your life. And maybe that’s what Sella wanted.