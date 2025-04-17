Sodexo on Campus: the Devil We Know but Can’t Shake

Type “New Paltz farms” into your search bar, and an abundance of locations will spring up on a virtual map, showing the bounty of rich, local food available in and around town. As spring settles in, fresh arugula and kale will burst from soil, strawberries will blossom and hens will continue to lay eggs as they roam their chicken runs. Tucked away on its own lush campus, New Paltz students may not bear witness to this vibrant local food culture, but they will taste what it has to offer — even if they are unaware of it — as they eat food provided by the multinational food services company, Sodexo.

Campus Auxiliary Services, Not Always the Case

Like most large institutions, SUNY New Paltz does not provide its dining services internally. Instead, it contracts with a third-party food provider through Campus Auxiliary Services. CAS is a nonprofit, auxiliary company that sits on campus but is independent from the college. It is responsible for providing campus-life services, like dining, conferencing, the bookstore and smaller administrative services.

SUNY New Paltz is a member of the SUNY Auxiliary Services Association alongside 45 other SUNY schools. According to the association’s website, state universities began chartering nonprofit corporations for campus activities in the 1950s to protect New York state from “services with high liability exposure” and provide SUNY with agencies capable of running retail and customer service businesses.

“It used to be the case, going back about 25 or 30 years, that we did everything ourselves,” said CAS’ Executive Director Steven Deutsch. “We had 300 employees, we stocked the vending machines and employed all the food service employees, et cetera. Decisions were made for efficiency and quality of service to outsource all of those things.”

“For most of the years since 1950, the [auxiliary service corporations] mission was to offer quality food, books and vending services at the lowest possible price,” the SUNY Auxiliary Services Association website said.

In the 1960s, campuses created Faculty Student Associations responsible for bookstores, food services and vending programs that eventually shifted to Auxiliary Service Corporations like CAS. Currently, CAS is comprised of eight employees. There is also a board of CAS representatives, faculty and students.

“We sign a five-year contract with the college, and in that contract, we spec out what it is that we’re going to provide,” Deutsch said.

Certain SUNY schools like Brockport, Stony Brook and Oswego have auxiliaries that run the food service instead of a large corporation. They hire managers, chefs and workers who make the food and serve it to students. But an overwhelming number of SUNY auxiliaries, including New Paltz, choose to hire a company that does this. This aligns with how food service in large institutions like hospitals, prisons and private schools function in the country.

As food service operations grew alongside student populations following World War II, contract food service providers capitalized on the growing demand in higher education and other sectors. Although schools can be individually operated, they contract with one of the few international corporations that dominate the food industry, including the French-based Sodexo, American-based Aramark and British-based Chartwells. Across SUNY campuses, at least four schools contract with Sodexo, at least four with Aramark and at least seven with Chartwells.

Corporations have a pervasive presence in twenty-first-century America, and institutions that serve food often defer to them and their massive distribution networks and practices, rather than take on the logistics of running large dining operations.

“If you purchase with a multinational corporation versus our one little campus, [the corporation] gets better deals on food, and they have a lot more expertise than we would ever have at the local level,” Deutsch said.

CAS’s largest contract is with Sodexo — an ongoing agreement of over 20 years that began when Sodexo acquired The Wood Company, a smaller regional dining service.

The last official process CAS went through regarding its contract with Sodexo occurred in 2013, when CAS vetted proposals from food service providers throughout the year.

During the bidding process, students participated in public demonstrations against Sodexo, picketing against the company. Sodexo workers are unionized on campus, and according to Deutsch, employee concerns over losing their union benefits and pay resulted in students acquiescing to Sodexo remaining as the campus’s food provider.

“The reason we were pushing for Sodexo was we wanted to pick the less of three evils,” student senator Annemarie Courtens said in 2013, as reported by The Oracle. “All three of the companies wear basically the same shirts with different labels on them. No one has experience working with Aramark, but we got our foot in the door with Sodexo and we hope to continue working with that.”

Students vs. Sodexo

Although contracting to Sodexo may have logistical benefits, the Student Association conducted a spring 2025 campus dining survey that found students prefer outside retail locations instead of Sodexo-operated ones. The majority of respondents dined on campus seven days a week. According to the survey, 6/10 students are extremely or somewhat dissatisfied with dining on campus. A majority of students who stated they would not buy a meal plan if they were not required to cited “poor quality of food” or “poor value for cost” as their reason.

Currently, on-campus students must choose from three meal plan options, all priced at $2,795 but offering different amounts of dining hall meal swipes, dining dollars, guest passes and meal exchanges.

Whether it is because of the quality of food, its past investments in the private prison industry or employment-related offenses, student discontent over Sodexo is nothing new.

For two student athletes on the soccer team, maintaining the proper diets they need to play their sports feels impossible. “We buy most of our food from the stores and use our dining dollars just for snacks, because it’s impossible to get the nutrients that we need to keep up with our activity level,” said second-year midfielder and biochemistry major Erin Savarese.

“If I had the option, I wouldn’t have a meal plan on campus,” she said, preferring to cook groceries from the store in her dorm kitchen if the administration did not require on-campus students to purchase a meal plan.

“I think if it was an option, so many people would cancel it,” second-year midfielder and business management major Ashley O’Hara said.

“The dining hall is definitely a huge drop off from the rest of campus,” Savarese said. “Mainly, I go to Element for a breakfast wrap, or I go to Yadi’s for an empanada.”

Local Food, Despite a Multinational Company

Under a “Sustainability” page on the SUNY New Paltz Sodexo website, it lists dining services purchases from local suppliers including “Minard Farms, Dressel Farms and Wrights Farm,” as well as “Winter Sun Farms in order to provide fresh frozen local veggies throughout the academic year.”

“That was years ago. Sodexo should not have that on their website,” Jim Hyland, the previous owner of the now-defunct Winter Sun Farms said in a message. According to him, Winter Sun Farms last sold to Sodexo six years ago.

With Minard Farms also no longer in operation, the other farms denied selling produce to Sodexo for the New Paltz campus. Although Sodexo’s website may be incorrect, the company does purchase food from local farms for campus — and the farms may not know their products are going to the mouths of New Paltz students.

Sodexo purchases directly from Red Barn Produce, a food aggregator located in Highland that buys from over 30 farm partners and delivers the products to its customers. “They might not know where it goes,” Red Barn chief of produce Kevin Terr said. “But whatever goes to me, part of that’s going to SUNY, as well as other venues.

According to Terr, products from farms like Trapani and Hepworth Farms go to the New Paltz campus. “I don’t have anything negative to say about food service at SUNY. They’re very locally oriented in what they buy,” he said.

Deutsch could not provide the exact amount of local food being fed to New Paltz students, since Sodexo purchases directly from Red Barn. But according to Peregrine Dining Hall sous-chef Albert Sollini, the assumption that the food Sodexo provides to feed over a thousand students a day comes as frozen products is “the farthest thing from the truth.”

“All of our stuff, all of our meats, are fresh. The same meats that you would buy in a Hannaford to cook at home for your family is what we do. All our pork, all our beef, even our fish. Everything is sustainable and comes in fresh,” Sollini said, except for a few products, like french fries or vegan meats. “Any questions any of the students have, they should ask for a chef or a sous-chef to explain it to them,” he said.

Julie Zlecker, another Sodexo employee at Peregrine Dining Hall, explained how employees are restrained to follow certain regulations and recipes when preparing food. “We have to follow a protocol, the way the state demands us doing the recipes.”

“There’s a lot more we do to make quality go up, and believe me, I would love way more variety, but at this time, I have to go by state standards,” she said. While she would love more sandwich and salad options for the students, Zlecker said Sodexo employees are subject to standards out of their control. “I have a standard way of even how much cheese I put in the sandwich,” she said.

No Space for Better Options

According to Deutsch, the campus deals with a lack of space for dining, which poses a challenge to keep New Paltz students fed no matter the food provider. Dining halls used to exist in Parker Theater and College Hall, but Peregrine Dining Hall now stands alone.

“We have in comparison to schools our size, let’s say Oneonta, 60% of the facilities,” he said. “We’re operating at a huge deficit in terms of square footage. I’ve done the best I can over the past 20 years to build that up.”

Deutsch points to a disconnect between what students’ dining expectations are and what campus can provide. “We’re still serving cafeteria food to a population that wants retail. With inflation and the cost of doing anything, people are feeling like, ‘I can go elsewhere and get better.’ You can, but you can’t do it on the college campus.”

The $51 million renovation of Peregrine Dining Hall set to begin in December 2025 is meant to help modernize dining on campus by giving the facility a long-overdue facelift. Sodexo is providing $6 million in addition to $33 million provided by the state — indicating the contracted relationship is likely to continue beyond the current one set to expire in 2030. The company is up for a contract renewal with CAS every four years, benefitting from its established relationship with the campus.

Without the option of a dining hall in Spring 2026, campus dining will go fully retail. According to Deutsch, new retail locations will open on the north side of campus and current locations will expand, including Element 93, to serve students during dinner and over the weekend.

“That’s all going more towards the taste that students want. They want retail,” he said.

While Deutsch recognized student complaints about the price of campus retail food, he explained there are costs to operating on a campus that businesses elsewhere do not have to take on.

“It’s really hard to get around that [WOW] chicken wings cost a lot of money, and it’s not the same as buying chicken wings at let’s say, Convenient Deli, because we have a unionized staff. We have attendant costs to providing those wings that Convenient Deli won’t have,” he said. “They get a better, cheaper meal elsewhere, but they’re not operating in our environment,” he said.

Sodexo: the Devil that We Know

Like other campus issues that plague students during their college years, their complaints about Sodexo food will be left behind as students get their degrees and move on. But the privatized food machine does not stop churning, even as New Paltz becomes a memory of a place they have left behind.

As a former member of the CAS board, sociology professor Brian Obach was a part of successful efforts to get Sodexo to start purchasing local apples. “When I was involved, there was a core of really good student activists who are pushing for this, and we got some changes made,” he said. “Little changes the margins, but then they’re gone. Unless there’s constant vigilance, things gravitate back to the way they were before.”

The reality of functioning within a behemoth like Sodexo means reform from the outside and within is difficult to achieve.

Local Sodexo managers deal with pressure from higher-ups over operational costs — how much money the company makes on the New Paltz campus from meal plans versus how much it spends on buying food. New Paltz is expected to stay on monetary par with other campuses that contract out to Sodexo.

Both Obach and Deutsch share the sentiment that CAS contracting out to a different third-party food service would be irrelevant. “It wouldn’t be different with any other large company. We face the same problems we have,” Deutsch said, referencing inflation. “On a daily basis, food prices are going up.”

According to Deutsch, while CAS can choose to operate in-house, “It would be a lot more expensive,” he said. “I believe the quality would be worse, not better.”

Self-operated services would have to handle the logistics of running a massive operation, but it could also mean the potential for more control over campus dining and increased focus on student preferences. Private universities like Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, that do not depend on state funding like SUNY New Paltz, have made the shift in recent years, choosing not to renew their 25-year contract with Bon Appétit Management Company — a subsidiary under the same company as Chartwells — in 2022.

“CAS will be hiring the food service managers, the chefs, the suppliers and they would have more capacity to say, ‘This is what we want,” Obach said. “But again, there’s so many structural forces working against that. The easy option is hire Sodexo.”

President & CEO of the National Association of College & University Food Services Robert Nelson said each campus must contend with its own priorities and pressures. “There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to campus dining. Institutions choose the model that best aligns with their goals, resources and student needs — whether that’s self-operated, contract-managed or a hybrid of both,” he said in an email.

But, for now, Sodexo appears to be the devil that the New Paltz campus knows. “It would be nice if we could point the finger and blame somebody for this, but the fact of the matter is, and this makes sense to me as a sociologist, it’s the system,” Obach said.

“It’s the structure of capitalism. It’s the structure of the agricultural industry. It’s the structure of the system that gravitates towards this outcome, and it’s very difficult to overcome that.”