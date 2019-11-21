Something Borrowed: Carly Rae Jepsen’s Tracklist of Misses

JM: Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2015 magnum opus E•mo•tion is generally regarded by gay men — and women who get it — as one of the best, if not the best pop album of the 2010s. Released right in the heart of the 80s pop renaissance, E•mo•tion is an unmatched dedication to the synths and saxes of the 80s: one that proved Carly Rae was much more than just the “Call Me Maybe” girl. Tragically, that is still what most people think of her as, most likely including our lovely Sports Editor Susanna Granieri, who I’m recommending this album to. I don’t know much about Susanna’s music taste aside from the recent “Top 10” she wrote on rap verses — and rap, E•mo•tion is certainly not — so I’m looking forward to see if I can get her on the Carly Rae train.

SG: 1. “Run Away with Me”

This song kind of resonates with me in a nostalgic sense. It sounds like a song that would be played during a Netflix original girl-power car sing-along scene.

2. “E•mo•tion”

My best friend and I have a playlist called “Men ain’t sh*t,” and this song would fit perfectly in the lineup. “How’s the weather, am I better?/Better now that there’s no you” may be in the first verse of the song but damn Carly, strut your stuff and make your man obsess.

3. “I Really Like You”

It’s interesting that on Apple Music both this song and “Run Away with Me” have stars showing their popularity. Rightfully so, as I could probably hear this song played on K-104 six times in one hour.

4. “Gimmie Love”

“Gimmie Love” comes in with a beat before the second verse, just as it does in “I Really Like You,” “E•mo•tion” and “Run Away with Me.” That’s a no from me boss.

5. “All That”

This is my favorite song on the album. When she says “I’ll be the magic you won’t ever see” or “I will never let you come apart,” hit home for me. That is how love is supposed to be, but it seems that Carly is on the other end looking for validation.

6. “Boy Problems”

I thought this song was absolutely hysterical because I picture my own phone calls with my best friends. “If you’re gonna stay, then stay/He’s not gonna change anyway,” is definitely something one of my best friends would say. By the end of the day, Carly “broke up with her boyfriend” and she didn’t really care because she’s “got worse problems.” Cheers, Carly.

7. “Making the Most of the Night”

This is definitely one of those feel-good songs on an album, but the pop music beat behind it is taking away from her lyrics. Her saving her loved one when they’re down is emotional, it shouldn’t be sped up. Although the lyrics make sense for the beat change, it could’ve been done better.

8. “Your Type”

I enjoyed the message she sends through her chorus, as it made me feel powerful within my own relationships. She is touching on the feelings of all women who feel that they aren’t good enough for someone, but explains that sometimes us girls don’t make the best decisions. “I’m not the type of girl for you and I’m not going to pretend/That I’m the type of girl you call more than a friend,” should affect everyone alike. Do not pretend to be something you’re not, but Carly shows it is way easier said than done.

9. “Let’s Get Lost”

I definitely disliked this song, as it did remind me of the 2011 “Call Me Maybe” Carly. She is beautiful, but in our society the most beautiful beg for the most affection. Sh*tty, I know.

10. “LA Hallucinations”

This song was definitely unnecessary to her theme of love that seemed to continue throughout the album, and I simply just did not like it.

11. “Warm Blood”

I enjoyed the ambiance and voice editing done for this song as you feel like you’re in a club setting, but the lyrics mirrored the prior 10 songs.

12. “When I Needed You”

For her last song on the album, she seems to conclude the turmoil of love she suffered in her earlier songs. She says she wishes she could change for her lover and so they could be together forever, but says “I know that I won’t change for you/ ‘Cause where were you for me/ When I needed someone?” You’re right Carly, if you aren’t respected, it just simply isn’t worth it.