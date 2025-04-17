SUNY New Paltz Awarded Grant for Sustainable Mobility Solutions

The world addresses global issues of sustainability by facilitating progressive change through long, detailed research and action plans. Due to detrimental interactions with the natural environment, this process requires a broad net of contributions on a national scale to fully see the benefits sustainability offers. Among the variety of human errors committed against the ecological nature of the planet, carbon emissions present a massive upset to its balance. Since positive change surrounding carbon-emissions is gradual, action must be taken on the local levels.

Earlier this year, the New York State Research and Development Authority awarded a grant of $2.9 million to a chosen network of 29 community-led programs. The grant supports each community’s participation in New York State’s Clean Mobility Program by providing supportive funds to expand on feasibility studies. Research from these studies aims to improve community transportation methods by reducing carbon-emission and promoting affordable and accessible local transit.

Last summer, SUNY New Paltz applied to be one of the Hudson Valley communities conducting feasibility studies on sustainable mobility solutions. Upon receiving the grant’s aid, the university’s Office of Campus Sustainability created the Mobility Survey, which examines transportation methods used on campus and in the surrounding community. Distributed and promoted by students and faculty, the survey contributes valuable metrics about local mobility to the OCS, then utilizing the data in providing solutions to areas of improvement.

Lisa Mitten, the campus sustainability coordinator, spoke on the important aspect of consultancy regarding the survey, a service implemented into the grant. “We, through this NYSERDA support, have a consultant on board from Urban Cycling Solutions, who is providing his technical expertise on this area,” expertise that she said “focuses on what’s called micromobility, or clean mobility solutions at a campus scale.”

Based on the survey’s responses, Mitten explained that their consultant Dan Suraci would “be making recommendations on different ways to structure the program based on his expertise and his research about how this has unfolded across the different communities and university campuses.”

Supporting micromobility enhances the future of community sustainability past the campus. Mitten illuminated the long term outreach of the survey. “The existing public transportation systems in Ulster County are being reevaluated and optimized. I provided the best public comment I could for campus to advocate for quality public transportation by Ulster County area transit system to serve our students and community.”

Student leaders are an important factor in the survey’s research on cleaner mobility solutions. The NPOCS integrates the student body into partnered work with faculty by grouping students into different Sustainability Ambassador teams. The Bike Friendly University team works specifically towards creating a campus that relies on cleaner forms of transportation through biking.

Third-year sustainability ambassador Aileen Pastrana, a well-established member of the Bike Friendly University team, works with the student body to ensure their safety while they traverse accessible bike routes. “We’ve been focusing on how to make New Paltz more welcome to bikers on campus, plus trying to work out that balance with pedestrians on campus,” she said.

Pastrana explained the focused efforts of improving the campus bike map, including “paths, both for pedestrians and bikers, potential tripping hazards, potential areas that could be sharp turns for bikers [and] bumpy roads.”

She emphasized the welfare of student accessibility made possible through these sustainability efforts. “This could also benefit them because [the roads] would be less bumpy, have less problems,” and create “safe biking places for students on campus.” The team’s work has paid off, furthering their designated rank by the League of American Bicyclists from honorable mention to bronze.

As far as what the survey has accomplished, Mitten said, “The goal in the month of April, before the end of the semester and before exams, is to collect more survey data and to engage students in person, on their conversation and dialogue about their perspectives about what kind of solutions would work for campus.”

Students such as Pastrana speak more directly to how successful these solutions can be. “The Office of Sustainability itself is the one carrying it together. We’re the ones that create all [the] promo and events and anything related to sustainability. The school just takes that and promotes that for us so we have wider engagement.”

The Mobility Survey can be found on the New Paltz News website.