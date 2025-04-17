Trump Administration’s Tariffs Raise Concerns 

Since being sworn into office for his second term, President Donald Trump has been talking about tariffs. In his inaugural address, he spoke about his plans to implement 25% tariffs, disregarding the previous U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement his first administration helped organize.

The USMCA created more balanced, reciprocal trade, particularly for farmers, ranchers and businesses in North America. The USMCA replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement, a similar agreement between the North American nations with added rules about environment, technology and wages. According to the International Trade Administration, “A Free Trade Agreement is an agreement between two or more countries where the countries agree on certain obligations that affect trade in goods and services, and protections for investors and intellectual property rights, among other topics.” FTAs make it so tariffs are completely eliminated or heavily reduced between the countries within the agreement. Canada, Mexico and the U.S. had no tariffs on the majority of products with an exception for dairy products.

In simple terms, a tariff is a tax on imports. “If you import something that costs $100 and we have a tax of 20%, the tax will cause a higher price for the consumer,” said professor of marketing and international business Surinder Tikoo. “Traditionally, tariffs are used to protect your local manufacturers. If Chinese goods are coming in at low prices, local companies won’t be able to compete.”

Tariffs raise prices by a certain percentage, depending on the country they come from, therefore making many foreign products the same price or more expensive than the domestic version of the same products. This would, in theory, push more American consumers to buy American-made products, rather than foreign ones to save money, but this is not true in practice.

“The American consumer pays for the tariffs,” Tikoo said. The tariff is added onto the price of an item when on the shelves for the consumer to buy. It is not paid by the foreign company.

February and March consisted of much back and forth between Trump announcing new tariffs, pausing them, then announcing more. On April 5, Trump’s 10% minimum reciprocal tariffs took effect in almost every country and territory. Common allies of the U.S. such as the European Union, Japan and Vietnam have tariff percentages of 20% or more. China, the largest non-North American importer is being threatened with tariffs of over 100%. As of April 9, a 90-day pause has been placed on most of the high tariffs, while still retaining the 10% tariffs.

The exact reasoning behind Trump’s tariffs is complicated. Trump has been very vocal about wanting to increase manufacturing jobs in America. The White House announced, “The country gained 10,000 manufacturing jobs in President Trump’s first full month in office.” The majority of the new manufacturing jobs come from the automobile industry. In the short term, there might be some increases in jobs for Americans, but it won’t last.

According to Tikoo, “Tariffs don’t make American business more competitive, but when there are tariffs, they become less innovative and invest less in management and tech.” Tariffs can cause domestic industries to stop trying to improve their products since they know they’re the most affordable on the shelves. Businesses need competition to thrive; without it, they stop trying to create better products for consumers.

While the U.S. does have the ability to produce most goods domestically, it is not possible to produce everything. Rare earth metals are not commonly mined in the U.S. and some metals, like tin, cannot be found at all. China, the country facing the most extreme tariffs, is where the most rare earth metals are mined. Tropical crops, bananas and sugarcane, are only grown in Hawaii and Florida. Those two states can not produce enough of these crops to supply the entire nation. Mexico, Central American countries and Brazil produce the largest amount of fruits. These nations, specifically Mexico, are also being threatened with high tariffs. The U.S. needs to be able to receive imports to continue to consume goods at the current rate.

However, Trump has said that he is not just imposing tariffs to help domestic businesses and manufacturers. Trump and his administration cited illegal immigration and drug flow as a reason for the tariffs on Mexico and Canada. China is facing repercussions for a lack of response to stop the flow of the precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl. Colombia was threatened with tariffs if they didn’t accept the return flights of deported individuals. The Colombian government agreed to the deal and the tariffs were subsequently paused, demonstrating how the administration sees the tariffs also as a negotiation tool.

“Impact is going to be very wide spread, very deep” Tikoo said. The stock market plummeted when 10% tariffs were first implemented. “There was a $10 trillion wipeout in global equalities between April 2 and April 9,” according to reporting by Fortune. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 4,000 points. The rapid changing of the tariffs is adding to the stress on the market.

It is not possible to know the full impacts the tariffs will have domestically and worldwide. Expert economists across the country have denounced the administration’s economic actions, but the White House has remained steadfast in its defense of tariffs.

“The reciprocal tariffs will generate trillions of dollars in revenue to the United States,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a press briefing.