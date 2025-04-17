Ulster County Signs Sister Agreement with Ukrainian City

On April 2, Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger and Chair of the Legislature Peter Criswell introduced a resolution in the County Legislature to authorize the signing of a “Sister Community” agreement between Ulster County and the Chernivtsi Region of Ukraine.

This agreement sought to show solidarity with Ukraine and promote a mutually beneficial exchange of education, culture and municipal service.

The idea for a sister community agreement was raised by Kerhonkson resident Tim Distel, who had spent a period of time living in the Chernivtsi Region of Ukraine and was involved in aid efforts in the country immediately following the 2022 Russian invasion.

“My support began after traveling to Kyiv in 2014, after Maidan. During that trip, I saw the noble characteristics of Ukrainians, that today are on full display for the whole world, such as unity, ingenuity and courage,” said Distel.

During the war, Distel spent time delivering drones, medical kits and other aid supplies to Sokyryany, a small city within the Chernivtsi Oblast near the western border with Romania. There, Distel was introduced to the head of the Chernivtsi Oblast Regional Council with whom he brought up the idea of forming sister city partnerships. Upon returning to Ulster County, he shared the idea and connections with Metzger and Criswell who then began exploring possible partnerships in 2024.

This idea turned into action when in February 2024, the City of Kingston signed a “Sister City” agreement with the City of Sokyryany in Ukraine and the groundwork was then laid for the sister community agreement.

“It is a real opportunity for Ulster County, which already has such a strong connection with many residents of Ukrainian heritage, to have an exchange program with a community in Ukraine. We are excited to have that opportunity and deepen our connections with the Ukrainian people,” Metzger said.

“We were very eager to move this forward now especially in this time when the administration of Washington has really aligned itself with Russia. This invasion is a violation of international law, and it is very important to show our solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Metzger believes that beyond being a sign of solidarity, this agreement could have wider implications for educational exchanges in the future.

Cities4Cities, an NGO founded in 2022 aiming to form inter-municipal partnerships between European and U.S. cities with cities in Ukraine, helped to form this sister community agreement. This work is inspired by the concept of Sister Cities International, which was founded in 1956 by President Eisenhower to promote global peace through citizen diplomacy.

Halyna Shepko, founder of Mokosh Ukrainian Weaving Center in Gardiner and longtime member of Ulster County’s Ukrainian community, expressed her support for the county’s agreement. “It feels like, ‘Ukraine, we see you, we hear you, we know you’re there.’ That means more than anything right now for people to feel like they’re not forgotten, whether they live in Ulster County and are Ukrainians or they live in Ukraine.”

Shepko would like to see this agreement bring Ulster County and Chernivtsi Oblast to exchange ideas about keeping our rivers and environment clean. “We can’t live peacefully and in harmony with nature by just caring about our own needs and not thinking more globally.”

Oleksiy Boiko, Chairman of the Chernivtsi Regional Council, spoke on the cooperation agreement between the Chernivtsi region and Ulster County, expressing the council’s gratitude to the residents of Ulster County, the American people and all friends of Ukraine who have offered support during the war.

“For our region, twinning is first and foremost a solid foundation for the development of strong partnerships between our communities and people. The world knows that Ukraine is fighting for its independence, suffering daily from Russian shelling and our soldiers are laying down their lives on the battlefield, so it is important for every Ukrainian to know that we are not alone in our struggle. Every agreement, every project implemented, every handshake between partners is a reminder of the support that Ukraine is an important and independent state, that the deaths of soldiers are not in vain.”

“We sincerely believe in developing good relations between the communities of both regions and countries. Open and sincere communication, even if it is online meetings and joint organization of events, will become therapy for our people and an opportunity to get to know us better for the residents of Ulster County. We can implement joint cultural projects such as artist residencies, which will allow us to host artists, craftsmen and writers from the United States to learn more about Bukovyna and to describe and translate their impressions into works about our region. This can be a bilateral exchange. We can organize communication in educational institutions, live and online. It is important for us that people overseas read Ukrainian literature and get acquainted with the publishing projects of our region, and we hope to republish some of our authors, if necessary.”

On April 10, the Laws, Rules and Government Services Committee of the Ulster County Legislature approved the proposal for the resolution despite concerns raised by Republican committee members over the county’s focus on international solidarity amid struggles with crises at home, such as homelessness, drug overdoses and long ambulance wait times. Democrats stressed that this resolution will not require any additional funding.