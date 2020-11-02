Your Ultimate Guide to Voting in New Paltz

Voting on Election Day

Voters can use this link to ensure they are registered to vote and to check what their voting location is. On-campus residents who are registered to vote in New Paltz will vote in the Student Union Building’s Multipurpose Room on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3. All polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.

All SUNY New Paltz employees are allowed up to two hours of time off work on Election Day to vote. Teachers are encouraged not to assign tests on that day and to work with students who may miss class to vote so that students will not be penalized for performing their civic duty.

Absentee Ballots

Every registered voter is permitted to vote by mail during this election in order to ensure maximum safety during the pandemic. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot online, or through postmark, email or fax was Oct. 27. But, you can apply in person up until today, Nov. 2.

Absentee ballots must be mailed out no later than Nov. 3. A postmark dated after Nov. 3 may not be counted.

Be sure to read all of the instructions listed with your ballot. Ballots have been thrown out for seemingly small mistakes, such as not signing the right envelope. Read carefully and follow the instructions.

There are four ways to submit your absentee ballot: (a) You could have brought it to an early polling location between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, (b) bring it to a polling location on election day before 9 p.m., (c) mail it in or before Nov. 3 or, (d) bring it to a County Board of Elections Office by Nov. 3 at 9 p.m.

If you need a stamp to mail your ballot, stop by Student Union Room 211 and pick one up for free.

Despite deadlines, it is best to get your absentee ballot in as early as possible.

Note: even if you requested and received an absentee ballot, you are still allowed to change your mind and vote in person. If you decide to do so, you can check your polling location here.

In the Case of an Issue at the Polls

In the case that you have more questions or if your right to vote is challenged, you can call the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG) voter helpline at 212-822-0282.

The helpline will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day and connect you to trained professionals who can help you with any questions or issues you may have.

Who’s on the Ballot?

Remember there are more people on the ballot than the presidential candidates. To learn more about what your ballot will look like beforehand and what each person stands for, you can start by using the website BallotReady: a free service that gives you a preview of your ballot (based on your zipcode) as well as background information about every person on the ballot.

Another simple and straightforward way to scroll through each person on the ballot and whose beliefs align best with your own is in this post embedded below.

Remember to flip your ballot over! Many people forget to flip their ballot around, but on the back of the ballot in New Paltz this year, voters will have the ability to voice their opinion on the Clean Water Act.

To Celebrate

After you vote, you can stop by the Student Union HQ desk to pick up your very own classic, beloved “I Voted” sticker.