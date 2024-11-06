Election Day In Full Swing At SUNY New Paltz

Nov. 5 marked Election Day in which on-campus SUNY New Paltz voters casted their ballots for federal, state and local elections in the Elting Gym between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

New Paltz students told The Oracle their opinions on the election process and why they felt the election was important to them. “[I voted for Kamala Harris], because I value democracy, and I think the foundation of this country was built on everyone having rights, everyone having liberties, despite history,” said Gabriella Borukhov, an undergraduate studying international relations. “As a country and where we are now, we need someone who isn’t just threatening to bomb people to smithereens on Twitter and who actually cares about the American people.”

Speaking to another student, undergraduate Robert Mitchell expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris. “I got a younger sister, and I don’t want to see her live in a country with less rights than what my mom had in the 80s.”

Other students expressed difficulties with the election. One student, who elected to remain anonymous, spoke with The Oracle regarding issues surrounding the ballot. “I’m an out-of-state voter in Georgia, and I’m from Cobb County, where 3,000 people did not receive their ballots. So, my ballot has not arrived yet. They went to the Supreme Court, and if I am not able to mail it in to them by tonight, my vote will not be counted.” The student expressed support for Harris, stating, “I don’t agree with Trump’s policies. I think that it would run the country into the ground, that his ideals are very harmful to many people and that I align more with Kamala Harris’ views. I think that she is overall better for the American people and the communities in America.”

Inka Urra Bodnar, a second-year student, expressed her thoughts. “I think it’s interesting how the past couple of [elections] have become so existentialist. I do think there’s a very obvious threat to democracy in the Trump presidency, and the Trump cult is very dangerous. But, I also think that this year’s a little bit different, because there’s more of a recognition of America’s imperial status as a country, and a lot of advocates are reevaluating their voice in American politics … all around, though, I do think both candidates are pretty s***.”

Staff from the department of political science and international relations spoke to The Oracle about the election and the impact that current election possibilities could have on New Paltz and the surrounding areas. Associate professor of political science Scott Minkoff gave his thoughts on the election. “U.S. House of Representatives is likely to be closely divided. That means that every race is going to count for both parties, regardless of what state they are in,” Minkoff said. “While much of the national attention is on swing states, several districts here in the Hudson Valley, including District 18, have the potential to decide who controls the House.” According to Minkoff, a district maintaining its incumbent may have value that transcends party lines. “The longer a member is in Congress, the more influence they have and the more they know how to work the system to benefit their district,” Minkoff said.

Commissioner of the Ulster County Board of Elections Ashley Torres told The Oracle that results of local elections are expected to be on time. “We do not expect any delays in how we report results. Just after 9 p.m., we will be uploading a large batch of data. Approximately 46,764 ballots have already been cast between early vote by mail, absentee and early voting in person,” Torres said. Those ballots represent 35% of the total registered voters in Ulster County. This is only the second presidential election in New York State that has had early voting as an option, the first being the 2020 election. “The early voting turnout was robust, and it was 17% higher than 2020,” Torres said. “2020 was an extraordinary circumstance, so we aren’t basing any trends off of that election,” continued Torres. “I consider this the first presidential election year that will set a standard going forward.”

Local politicians and organizations engaged with campus both directly and through volunteers on election day. The Oracle requested comments from all candidates appearing on the ballot in New Paltz. Village of New Paltz Mayor Alexandria Wojcik had a table behind Bliss Hall along the sidewalk where she engaged with students. “For us, it’s a really important election, because as a community, there are certain values we hold sacred, like bodily autonomy for example,” Wojcik said. “This [New Paltz] is supposed to be a safe haven. So, the issues that we, as a community, have come together to say we care about are on the line in this election cycle.”

Republican candidate Patrick Sheehan is running for election to the New York State Senate to represent District 41. Sheehan responded to The Oracle’s request for comment. “This election is huge. It’s a turning point for New York’s future. People are leaving the state in record numbers because they feel it’s become too expensive and unsafe,” he said. “It’s about making sure New York remains a place where young people see a future for themselves, instead of feeling they have to leave to find opportunities elsewhere.” Volunteer field organizer for incumbent Assemblymember Sarahana Shrestha, Amanda Brentnal stated, “I’m out here personally for Sarahana because I believe in local approaches to politics and building collective action.” Another volunteer for Shreshta, Bridget McMillan, stated “there’s a lot at stake in New York State right now, particularly the Equal Rights Amendment. I am a firm supporter of Sarahana, who’s trying to do things that will impact these students in the long run, if they decide to stay in New York State.”