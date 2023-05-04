A Playlist For … A Neo-Psychedelic Spring

As a seasoned Spotify playlist curator, I’ve discovered over the years that the springtime is my favorite season to make mixes for. It might be because of my personal taste in music, which includes a lot of upbeat, ethereal reverb songs that remind me of that feeling you get when you stare into the sun. Winter has ended, and it is now socially acceptable for me to sit outside for hours, melting into the grass and letting the sounds of Tame Impala and King Gizzard wash over me.

Neo-Psychedelia is classified as a more modern take of the psychedelic sounds of the 1960s. It’s a pretty broad genre, but my favorite bands to help categorize it include Melody’s Echo Chamber, Thee Oh Sees, Primal Scream and Animal Collective. The dreamy vibes and echoey jam improvisations will always put me in a spacey trance — perfect for laying down motionlessly with my sunglasses on, attempting to get a tan. It’s hard for me to put genres into words — the struggle of any music journalist — so here’s my starter pack to get into this interesting sector of acid rock. Happy springin’!

Mind Mischief: Tame Impala

You Won’t Be Missing That Part of Me: Melody’s Echo Chamber

Manipulator: Ty Segall

Night Crawler: Thee Oh Sees

Foimal: Boogarins

I’m Sleepin’ In: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Summertime Clothes: Animal Collective

When I Come Home: Post Animal

Eyes of the Muse: King Tuff

Slip Inside This House: Primal Scream

Fools Gold: The Stone Roses

Monki: Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Kaleidopope: The Buttertones

The Boy: Shannon & The Clams

Headsgiving: Porches