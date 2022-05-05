A Playlist For … Saying Farewell to New Paltz

My absolute favorite thing in the entire world is to be dramatic. If you ask my mom, it’s been my thing since I learned how to talk. I love to lament, I love to harp on things, I love to be nostalgic and I love college. Recently I’ve come to the realization that it’s been four years and now I’m leaving it.

My favorite thing about music is that the more you listen to a song during a certain time in your life, the more that song will stick in your brain as belonging to that era. Listening to them can transport you back to the place where you listened to them the most.

So — to be dramatic — here is a playlist for my final farewell to college full of all the songs I loved or meant a lot to me while I was in it. I hope that all of these songs will continue to take me right back here any time I listen to them.

“Campus” – Vampire Weekend

“Flowers In Your Hair” – The Lumineers

“Two Weeks” – Grizzly Bear

“Not Allowed” – TV Girl

“Sunflower” – Rex Orange County

“Line Without a Hook” – Ricky Montgomery

“Unbelievers” – Ezra Furman

“Wildflower” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“The Start of Something” – Voxtrot

“Chinese New Year” – Sales

“Polite Company” – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

“Ribs” – Lorde

“Nancy From Now On” – Father John Misty

“I Could Go” – Oberhofer

“Crimson & Clover” – Tommy James & the Shondelles