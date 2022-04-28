A Playlist For … The Gym Baddies

Some may say I have recently entered my gym era. Since the semester started I have tried, key word “tried,” to get myself to the gym at least three times a week. While at first I was killing it, working out everyday of the week for maybe two or three weeks straight. But then I got tired, and the responsibilities started piling in. My friends that I would usually go with got busy too and the idea of facing the gym bros alone is quite possibly the most terrifying thing in existence. However, no matter how scary the gym is and the people in it, what I have learned is with my back turned on the elliptical (my favorite machine) playing these songs, the intense fear of going to the gym turns into more of a slight panic. I would also like to preface by saying that an ideal playlist of mine would most likely be categorized according to Spotify, indie pop and hyper pop with the likes of Snail Mail and Charli XCX. That stuff doesn’t cut it at the gym and I have now entered a new world of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B. These women know what they are doing.

Thot Sh*t By Megan Thee Stallion

I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE By Måneskin

Smack a B*tch By Rico Nasty

WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) By Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

Diamonds (with Normani) By Megan Thee Stallion, Normani

Hot Girl Summer (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla Sign) By Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj

Megan’s Piano By Megan Thee Stallion

4×4 – Live By Miley Cyrus

Body By Megan Thee Stallion

Sugar Honey Ice Tea (S.H.I.T) By Princess Nokia

Woman (feat. The Dap-Kings Horns) By Kesha, The Dap-Kings Horns

Stupid (feat. Yung Baby Tate) By Ashnikko, Baby Tate

THAT BITCH By Bea Miller

I Like It By Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

(SMS) Bangerz By Miley Cyrus